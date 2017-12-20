3 Simple roast recipes

December 20, 2017 1:48 PM

CROWN ROAST OF PORK WITH BACON-PEAR RICE

1 (10-chop) crown roast of pork (5-6 pounds), tied

2 teaspoons salt, divided

½ teaspoon black pepper

3⁄4 cup dry sherry, divided

¼ cup honey

1 cup white rice

5 slices bacon

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

16-ounces mushrooms, sliced

2 pears, peeled and diced

¼ cup dried cranberries

1 tablespoon chopped fresh sage, divided

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Coat a shallow baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Season the pork with 1 1⁄4 teaspoons of the salt and the pepper. Place on the pan and cook in the center of the oven 30 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, make the glaze: Bring ½ cup of the sherry and the honey to a boil in a small saucepan. Boil until thick enough to coat a spoon, 4-5 minutes.

4. After the pork cooks 30 minutes, brush it with half this glaze. Return to oven, reduce the temperature to 325 degrees and cook another 30 minutes. Brush with remaining glaze and cook until a thermometer registers 140, about 35 to 45 minutes longer.

5. While the pork roasts, make the topping: cook the rice according to package directions; set aside.

6. Cook the bacon in a skillet; transfer to a plate lined with paper towel. Pour off the fat and reserve. Return 1 tablespoon of the fat to the skillet; add the mushrooms and cook over medium high until well browned, about 15 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and add another 1 tablespoon bacon fat to the pan.

7. Add the pears and 1 teaspoon of the sage and cook until the pears are lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Stir in the cranberries and cook 1 minute. Transfer to the bowl with the mushrooms.

8. Add the remaining ¼ cup sherry to the skillet; cook until somewhat thickened, 2-3 minutes. Stir in the rice, remaining 2 teaspoons sage and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the mushroom mixture. Chop the bacon and add it to the rice. Spoon some of the rice over the cooked roast; pass the rest in a bowl. Makes 10 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 561 calories, 44 g protein, 33 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 25 g fat, 9 g saturated fat, 801 mg sodium

------

ROSEMARY-PARMESAN-CRUSTED ROAST BEEF TENDERLOIN

4 cloves garlic

3 tablespoons rosemary

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup dry, unseasoned breadcrumbs

½ cup grated Parmesan

1/3 cup olive oil

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 (4-pound) beef tenderloin

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Coat a shallow baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Mince the garlic and rosemary in a food processor (or by hand). Add the salt, breadcrumbs, Parmesan and olive oil; mix until just combined. Pat the mixture evenly over the entire surface of the tenderloin, place on the baking sheet pan and roast in the center of the oven until the crust is golden brown and the center (or thickest part) of the tenderloin reaches 120-125 degrees for medium rare.

3. Allow to rest 20 minutes before cutting across into ½-inch slices. Makes 12 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 317 calories, 35 g protein, 4 g carbohydrates, no fiber, 17 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 394 mg sodium

------

MAPLE-APPLE GLAZED PORK LOIN ROAST

1⁄4 cup apple cider

¼ cup maple syrup

½ cup apple jelly

1 teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

3 pound center-cut pork loin roast

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a shallow baking pan with cooking spray.

2. Bring the cider and maple syrup to a boil. Cook until the mixture reduces to a syrup and coats the spoon, about 8-9 minutes. Stir in the apple jelly and cook until smooth. Remove from heat.

3. Combine the garlic powder, cumin, coriander, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Season the roast evenly with the blend.

4. Place on the baking sheet and roast 25 minutes. Brush with about 1⁄3 of the glaze and roast 10 minutes. Brush with another 1⁄3 of the mixture and roast another 10 minutes. Brush with the remaining glaze and roast until a thermometer registers 145 degrees, another 5-6 minutes. Remove from oven and allow to rest 10 minutes before slicing. Makes 10 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 295 calories, 27 g protein, 18 g carbohydrates, no fiber, 13 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 433 mg sodium