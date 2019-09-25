3 Simple Rosh Hashanah recipes

Mahummara (Red Pepper and Walnut Dip)

3 red bell peppers

3/4 cup walnuts

2 garlic cloves

1 tablespoon pomegranate molasses

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 1/4 teaspoons ground cumin

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/8-1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

¾ cup panko bread crumbs

1. Preheat the broiler. Cut the peppers in half lengthwise and remove the stem and seeds. Place the peppers, skin side facing up, on a sheet pan, and push them down with the palm of your hand to flatten. Broil until the skins are blackened, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a bowl, cover with plastic wrap and let the peppers steam and cool for about 20 minutes. When they are cool enough to handle, rub off the charred bits with your fingers.

2. Place the walnuts in a dry skillet over medium heat and cook, occasionally shaking the pan, until the nuts are aromatic and slightly toasted looking. Transfer to a plate to cool.

3. Combine the roast peppers, walnuts, garlic, pomegranate molasses, tomato paste, lemon juice, cumin, salt, black and cayenne peppers and paprika in the food processor and process the machine until the mixture is pureed. Add the oil in a slow, steady stream. Stir in the panko and very briefly pulse the machine until the crumbs are fully incorporated. (Do not over work the machine once the panko is in, or the dip will get gluey.)

Makes 10 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 114 calories, 2 g protein, 9 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 157 mg sodium

------

Golden Spice-Rubbed Chicken Thighs

2 teaspoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

3 pounds chicken thighs (about 8 6-ounce thighs)

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the sugar, cumin, garlic powder, turmeric, coriander, ginger, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the chicken, patting to help it adhere.

3. Place the thighs in a single, uncrowded layer on the sheet pan and roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into the center of the meat (but not touching the bone) registers 170-175 degrees, about 35-38 minutes.

Makes 8 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 236 calories, 23 g protein, 2 g carbohydrates, o fiber, 14 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 392 mg sodium

TIP: The chicken may also be made with Cornish game hen halves, which ensure everyone gets both dark and light meat.

------

Bulgur, Date and Scallion Salad

1 cup bulgur

1/2 cup sliced almonds

2/3 cup pitted dates, cut across in 1/4-inch slices

1 red bell pepper, chopped in 1/4-inch dice

3 scallions, thinly sliced

1/3 cup basil leaves, chopped

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

1/4 cup orange juice

3 tablespoons walnut oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1. Bring 1 1/2 cup water to a boil in a medium saucepan; stir in the bulgur, cover and remove from heat. Let the bulgur stand, covered, until the water is fully absorbed, about 20 minutes. Transfer to a bowl and fluff with a fork.

2. Meanwhile, place the almonds in a medium skillet over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until the nuts are aromatic and lightly toasted, about 4-5 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.

3. Add the dates, red pepper, scallions, basil and bulgur to the bowl and toss well.

4. Combine the orange zest and juice, walnut oil, lemon juice, salt, coriander, black pepper, and cinnamon in a small bowl. Stir it into the bulgur mixture, tossing until the dressing is evenly distributed.

Makes 8 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 186 calories, 4 g protein, 27 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 223 mg sodium