3 Simple Rosh Hashanah recipes

HONEY-SOY CHICKEN

1/3 cup honey

1/4 cup lemon juice

3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 whole orange, cut across in thin slices

1 whole lemon, cut across in thin slices

10 pounds cut up chicken

1/2 teaspoon salt

6 sprigs fresh thyme (plus more for garnish, if desired)

Seeds from half a pomegranate for garnish (optional)

1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Coat a large baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the honey, lemon juice and soy sauce in a bowl, stirring until the honey is dissolved.

3. Place the orange and lemon slices on the baking sheet and top with the chicken. Pour about 1/4 cup of the honey-soy mixture over the chicken and sprinkle with salt. Bake 20 minutes, remove from the oven and baste with the pan juices. Return the pan to the oven, rotating it from front to back. Bake until an instant-read meat thermometer inserted in the breast reaches 160 to 165 degrees, at which point the thighs should be at about 170 to 175 degrees. Transfer the chicken to a platter and drape to keep warm.

4. Pour the pan juices into a small saucepan with the reserved honey soy mixture and bring to a boil. Continue boiling until the mixture is reduced to about 2 cups, about 7 to 8 minutes.

5. Meanwhile, return the sheet pan, with the orange and lemon slices, to the oven and roast until they are lightly browned around the edges, about 8 minutes.

6. Place the citrus slices on a platter with the chicken. Sprinkle with fresh thyme and pomegranate seeds if desired. Makes 12 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 469 calories, 47 g protein, 8 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 26 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 338 mg sodium

------

TZIMMES

6 medium carrots, peeled and cut in 1-inch pieces

3 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut in 1-inch chunks

1 cup pitted prunes, coarsely chopped

1 cup dried apricots, cut in strips

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup orange juice

3/4 cup red wine (broth may be substituted)

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat 2 sheet pans with cooking spray.

2. Combine the carrots, sweet potatoes, prunes and apricots in a large bowl. Add the olive oil and toss thoroughly.

3. Combine the nutmeg, cinnamon, cardamom, coriander and salt in a small bowl. Add to the vegetables, toss thoroughly and spread the vegetables evenly on the 2 sheet pans.

4. Combine the orange juice and wine (or broth); pour evenly over both pans. Bake, tossing now and then, until the vegetables are tender, about 1 hour. Makes 10 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 262 calories, 4 g protein, 54 g carbohydrates, 7 g fiber, 3 g fat, 0 saturated fat, 348 mg sodium

TIP: The tzimmes may be made up to two days ahead and the galette the day before.

------

APPLE-WALNUT GALETTE

1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup vegetable shortening, chilled

1 teaspoon cider vinegar

5 to 6 tablespoons cold water

1/2 cup walnuts, coarsely chopped and toasted

6 medium (about 2 pounds) Golden Delicious apples, peeled and thinly sliced

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon honey

1 egg, lightly beaten

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

2. Combine the flour and salt in a medium bowl. Add the shortening and cut it in with a pastry blender, or 2 forks, until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Add the vinegar and water, 1 tablespoon at a time, stirring with a fork until a rough dough forms. Knead the dough in the bowl 1 to 2 times to bring it together. Press it into a 4-inch diameter disk. Wrap in plastic wrap and freeze 20 minutes.

3. Place the walnuts on a large baking sheet pan and toast in the oven until they just become fragrant and lightly browned, about 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool. Place a piece of parchment paper on the sheet pan.

4. Roll the crust on a lightly floured surface into a 14-inch diameter circle and transfer to the pan. It will hang over the edges a bit.

5. Toss the apples with the sugar, cinnamon and walnuts. Arrange them decoratively on the dough, leaving a 2-inch perimeter free all the way around. Fold the edge of the dough in toward the center, pleating as you make your way around the circle.

6. Whisk the honey with 1 teaspoon water and brush it over the apples. Brush the crust with the egg. Bake 25 minutes, until the crust is golden brown. Cool before slicing. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 396 calories, 4 g protein, 56 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 18 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 153 mg sodium