3 Simple salad recipes

VIETNAMESE SALMON AND CABBAGE SALAD

1/3 cup fresh lime juice

3 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 (8-ounce) bag shredded red cabbage (about 4 cups)

1 (5-ounce) container baby arugula (about 8 cups)

1 English cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise and sliced

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 2-inch-by-1/4-inch strips

1 cup preshredded carrots

4 (6-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons salted peanuts, chopped

1. Combine the lime juice, sugar, fish sauce and mint in a small bowl, stirring until the sugar dissolves.

2. Combine the cabbage, arugula, cucumber, bell pepper and carrots in a separate bowl.

3. Season the salmon with the salt and pepper. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the salmon, skin sides up, and cook until golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes. Flip the salmon over and cook until the fish is barely translucent in the center, about 5 minutes more.

4. Toss the salad with all but 1 tablespoon of the dressing and divide among 4 plates. Sprinkle with the peanuts and top each with 1 salmon fillet. Drizzle the top of the salmon with the remaining dressing. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 470 calories, 39 g protein, 22 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 26 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 795 mg sodium

------

CHICKEN COUSCOUS SALAD WITH CURRY VINAIGRETTE

3/4 cup orange juice, divided

1/4 cup golden raisins

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1 cup couscous

1/2 teaspoon madras curry powder, divided

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon honey

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cups diced or shredded cooked chicken

2 cups red seedless grapes, halved

1/2 cup chopped scallions

1/2 cup thinly sliced fresh basil

1/4 cup sliced almonds

1. Combine 1/2 cup of the orange juice, 3/4 cup water, raisins and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Stir in the couscous and immediately remove from the heat and cover.

2. Whisk the remaining 1/4 cup orange juice, curry powder, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, pepper and the honey; add the olive oil and whisk until smooth.

3. Use the tines of a fork to scrape the couscous into a large bowl. Add the chicken, grapes, scallions, basil, almonds and dressing and toss. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 464 calories, 30 g protein, 66 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 9 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 498 mg sodium

------

SHEPHERD’S SALAD WITH SHRIMP

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

6 mini or Persian cucumbers, cut in 1/2-inch dice

2 red bell peppers, cut in 1/2-inch dice

6 plum tomatoes, diced chopped

1 small red onion, chopped (about 3/4 cup)

1/3 cup parsley, chopped

1 1/2 pounds large shrimp, peeled

1. Whisk 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper in a large bowl. Add the cucumbers, bell pepper, plum tomatoes, onion and parsley and toss thoroughly.

2. Season the shrimp with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add half the shrimp to the skillet in a single layer; cook until the undersides are lightly golden, about 2 minutes; turn and cook until the shrimp is cooked through, another 1 to 2 minutes. Add to the bowl, toss thoroughly and serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 317 calories, 26 g protein, 19 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 16 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 702 mg sodium