3 Simple salad recipes

VIETNAMESE SALMON AND CABBAGE SALAD
1/3 cup fresh lime juice
3 tablespoon sugar
1 tablespoon fish sauce
1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
1 (8-ounce) bag shredded red cabbage (about 4 cups)
1 (5-ounce) container baby arugula (about 8 cups)
1 English cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise and sliced
1 medium red bell pepper, cut into 2-inch-by-1/4-inch strips
1 cup preshredded carrots
4 (6-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper
2 tablespoons salted peanuts, chopped
1. Combine the lime juice, sugar, fish sauce and mint in a small bowl, stirring until the sugar dissolves.
2. Combine the cabbage, arugula, cucumber, bell pepper and carrots in a separate bowl.
3. Season the salmon with the salt and pepper. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the salmon, skin sides up, and cook until golden brown, 5 to 6 minutes. Flip the salmon over and cook until the fish is barely translucent in the center, about 5 minutes more.
4. Toss the salad with all but 1 tablespoon of the dressing and divide among 4 plates. Sprinkle with the peanuts and top each with 1 salmon fillet. Drizzle the top of the salmon with the remaining dressing. Makes 4 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 470 calories, 39 g protein, 22 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 26 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 795 mg sodium
CHICKEN COUSCOUS SALAD WITH CURRY VINAIGRETTE
3/4 cup orange juice, divided
1/4 cup golden raisins
3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
1 cup couscous
1/2 teaspoon madras curry powder, divided
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon honey
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 cups diced or shredded cooked chicken
2 cups red seedless grapes, halved
1/2 cup chopped scallions
1/2 cup thinly sliced fresh basil
1/4 cup sliced almonds
1. Combine 1/2 cup of the orange juice, 3/4 cup water, raisins and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Stir in the couscous and immediately remove from the heat and cover.
2. Whisk the remaining 1/4 cup orange juice, curry powder, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, pepper and the honey; add the olive oil and whisk until smooth.
3. Use the tines of a fork to scrape the couscous into a large bowl. Add the chicken, grapes, scallions, basil, almonds and dressing and toss. Makes 4 servings
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 464 calories, 30 g protein, 66 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 9 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 498 mg sodium
SHEPHERD’S SALAD WITH SHRIMP
4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
6 mini or Persian cucumbers, cut in 1/2-inch dice
2 red bell peppers, cut in 1/2-inch dice
6 plum tomatoes, diced chopped
1 small red onion, chopped (about 3/4 cup)
1/3 cup parsley, chopped
1 1/2 pounds large shrimp, peeled
1. Whisk 3 tablespoons of the olive oil, vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper in a large bowl. Add the cucumbers, bell pepper, plum tomatoes, onion and parsley and toss thoroughly.
2. Season the shrimp with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon black pepper. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add half the shrimp to the skillet in a single layer; cook until the undersides are lightly golden, about 2 minutes; turn and cook until the shrimp is cooked through, another 1 to 2 minutes. Add to the bowl, toss thoroughly and serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 4 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 317 calories, 26 g protein, 19 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 16 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 702 mg sodium
TIP: These salads may be served warm or at room temperature; they should be dressed right before serving.
