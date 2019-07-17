TODAY'S PAPER
88° Good Morning
SEARCH
88° Good Morning
LifestyleColumnistsMarge Perry
Newsday

3 Simple summer salad recipes

Simple seared salmon served on a chopped salad

Simple seared salmon served on a chopped salad with a creamy Dijon vinaigrette. Photo Credit: Marge Perry

Print

Chopped Salad with Seared Salmon

4 Persian (mini) cucumbers, quartered lengthwise and cut across into 1/2-inch pieces

2 (assorted color) bell peppers, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

4 celery stalks, cut across into 1/2-inch thick slices

1 head romaine, (1 pound), cut into bite-size pieces

2 tablespoons canola mayonnaise

2 teaspoons white wine vinegar

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

4 (6-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets

1. Combine the cucumbers, bell peppers, celery, and romaine in a large bowl.

2. Whisk together the mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/4 teaspoon of the pepper in a small bowl. Slowly whisk in the oil until well combined. Toss the dressing with the salad to coat and divide among 4 serving plates.

3. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Season the salmon with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add the salmon, skin side up, to the skillet and cook until nicely browned, 4 minutes. Flip the salmon over and continue cooking until the skin is crisp and the salmon is cooked through but still slightly translucent in the center, about 4-5 minutes longer. Place one salmon fillet on top of each salad and serve. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 452 calories, 42 g protein, 14 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 26 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 800 mg sodium

------

Grilled Steak, Watermelon and Arugula Salad

1 1/4-pound flank steak

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

6 cups bite-size watermelon cubes

6 cups baby arugula

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

3 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 cup crumbled feta

1. Preheat the grill for medium (350 to 450 degrees) cooking.

2.  Season the steak with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and the pepper.

3. Combine the watermelon, arugula, onion and mint in a large bowl. Add the oil, lemon juice, zest, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and toss well.

4. Place the steak on the grill and cook until it is well-marked on the underside and readily lifts from the grill surface, about 4 minutes. Turn and cook another 3-4 minutes for medium-rare, or to desired degree of doneness. Transfer to a cutting board and allow the steak to rest 5 minutes. Slice across the grain on a diagonal into very thin strips. Cut the strips into 3-inch lengths and add to the salad. Stir in the feta and serve. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 390 calories, 33 g protein, 21 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 20 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 677 mg sodium

------

Chicken Fajita Salad

1 pound chicken tender strips (or boneless chicken breasts cut in thin strips)

1 teaspoon chili powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/8 – 1/4 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon salt, divided

8 cups torn romaine lettuce

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon lime zest

1 red onion, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)

1 red bell pepper, cut in thin strips

1 green bell pepper, cut in thin strips

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

1. Toss the chicken with the chili powder, cumin, cayenne, and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt.

2. Whisk 3 tablespoons of the oil, the lime juice, zest and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a small bowl and toss with the lettuce.

3. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the chicken and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through, about 6-7 minutes. Transfer to a plate and add the onions to the pan; cook, stirring, until they begin to soften, about 3 minutes. Add the peppers, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are crisp tender and the onions are translucent and soft, about another 3-4 minutes. Stir in the cilantro and transfer to a plate.

4. Divide the dressed lettuce among four plates; top each with the chicken and vegetables. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 292 calories, 25 g protein, 11 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 17 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 688 mg sodium

TIP: Swap in your favorite protein in any of these salads.

Newsday
By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

Gerardi's Bar & Grill has opened in Hauppauge New bar and grill opens in Hauppauge
Whiskey Down Diner in Farmingdale offers fresh, exciting food Farmingdale diner a worthy variation on an old theme
Salmon is served with a salad of greens, Whiskey Down Diner
Breakfast poutine is composed of eggs, regular and Contemporary diner offers fresh, exciting menu
Pan seared cod with lentils is served at A first-timers guide to eating on Fire Island
Two versions of ché, the Vietnamese dessert drink, Stony Brook shop sells 'bubble tea on steroids'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search