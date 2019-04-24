3 Simple salmon recipes

SEARED SALMON WITH SAUTÉED FENNEL AND ONIONS

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 large bulbs fennel, cored and thinly sliced

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

4 (6-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets

1. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the fennel and onion and cook until slightly softened, 6 to 7 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until softened, 3 to 4 minutes longer. Add the lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper and cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Transfer the mixture to a bowl.

2. Return the skillet to the stove over medium-high heat. Season the salmon with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Add the salmon, skin sides up, and cook, turning once, until browned and the fish is opaque in the center, 9 to 10 minutes. Serve the salmon over the fennel mixture. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 308 calories, 38 g protein, 13 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 11 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 629 mg sodium

------

SCALLION-GINGER SALMON BURGERS WITH CUCUMBER AND HOISIN

1 pound skinless salmon fillet, finely chopped

1 scallion, chopped, about 1/3 cup

1/3 cup panko bread crumbs

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon lower-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger

1 tablespoon canola oil

4 sesame-topped hamburger buns

8 teaspoons hoisin sauce

24 thin cucumber slices

1. Combine the salmon, scallion, bread crumbs, egg, soy sauce, cilantro and ginger in a bowl; mix well. Divide the mixture into 4 portions. With slightly damp hands, form each portion in a 3 1/2-inch-diameter patty. Make a small indentation in the center of the top of each patty.

2. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the patties and cook, until browned and barely translucent in the center, 4 to 5 minutes on each side. Remove from the skillet.

3. Top the bottom half of each bun with a patty. Spread each patty with 2 teaspoons of hoisin and top with cucumber slices. Place the top half of the roll over the cucumbers to close the sandwiches and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 385 calories, 33 g protein, 3o g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 12 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 648 mg sodium

------

BROILED ORANGE-DIJON GLAZED SALMON

1/2 cup orange marmalade

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

4 (6-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets

1. Preheat the broiler. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray and set aside.

2. Combine the marmalade and mustard in a small bowl; mix well.

3. Season the salmon with the garlic powder, salt and pepper and place on the prepared sheet pan. Broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat for 7 minutes. Remove from the oven and brush the salmon with 1/2 of the marmalade mixture. Return to the oven and broil 1 minute. Brush the salmon with the remaining marmalade mixture and broil 1 minute longer or until the salmon is opaque in the center. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 325 calories, 36 g protein, 27 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 533 mg sodium