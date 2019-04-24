3 Simple salmon recipes
SEARED SALMON WITH SAUTÉED FENNEL AND ONIONS
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 large bulbs fennel, cored and thinly sliced
1 medium red onion, thinly sliced (about 1 cup)
3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
3/4 teaspoon salt, divided
1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided
4 (6-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets
1. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the fennel and onion and cook until slightly softened, 6 to 7 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook until softened, 3 to 4 minutes longer. Add the lemon juice, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper and cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Transfer the mixture to a bowl.
2. Return the skillet to the stove over medium-high heat. Season the salmon with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper. Add the salmon, skin sides up, and cook, turning once, until browned and the fish is opaque in the center, 9 to 10 minutes. Serve the salmon over the fennel mixture. Makes 4 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 308 calories, 38 g protein, 13 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 11 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 629 mg sodium
------
SCALLION-GINGER SALMON BURGERS WITH CUCUMBER AND HOISIN
1 pound skinless salmon fillet, finely chopped
1 scallion, chopped, about 1/3 cup
1/3 cup panko bread crumbs
1 large egg, lightly beaten
1 tablespoon lower-sodium soy sauce
2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
1 1/2 teaspoons minced fresh ginger
1 tablespoon canola oil
4 sesame-topped hamburger buns
8 teaspoons hoisin sauce
24 thin cucumber slices
1. Combine the salmon, scallion, bread crumbs, egg, soy sauce, cilantro and ginger in a bowl; mix well. Divide the mixture into 4 portions. With slightly damp hands, form each portion in a 3 1/2-inch-diameter patty. Make a small indentation in the center of the top of each patty.
2. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the patties and cook, until browned and barely translucent in the center, 4 to 5 minutes on each side. Remove from the skillet.
3. Top the bottom half of each bun with a patty. Spread each patty with 2 teaspoons of hoisin and top with cucumber slices. Place the top half of the roll over the cucumbers to close the sandwiches and serve. Makes 4 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 385 calories, 33 g protein, 3o g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 12 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 648 mg sodium
------
BROILED ORANGE-DIJON GLAZED SALMON
1/2 cup orange marmalade
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
4 (6-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets
1. Preheat the broiler. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray and set aside.
2. Combine the marmalade and mustard in a small bowl; mix well.
3. Season the salmon with the garlic powder, salt and pepper and place on the prepared sheet pan. Broil 4 to 5 inches from the heat for 7 minutes. Remove from the oven and brush the salmon with 1/2 of the marmalade mixture. Return to the oven and broil 1 minute. Brush the salmon with the remaining marmalade mixture and broil 1 minute longer or until the salmon is opaque in the center. Makes 4 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 325 calories, 36 g protein, 27 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 533 mg sodium
TIP: The white that leeches out of the side of salmon when you cook it is not fat, but a protein substance more similar to egg white.
