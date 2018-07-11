TODAY'S PAPER
3 Simple summer sandwich recipes

A sandwich of quick pickled vegetables, seared chicken,

A sandwich of quick pickled vegetables, seared chicken, fresh herbs and fresh jalapeño slices inspired by the Vietnamese Bahn Mi. Photo Credit: Marge Perry

BAHN MI-INSPIRED CHICKEN SANDWICH

1/4 cup seasoned rice vinegar

3 tablespoons sugar

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup daikon (or red radish) cut in matchsticks

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

2 teaspoons Sriracha

1/3 cup canola mayonnaise

1 pound boneless chicken breasts, pounded to an even 1/2-inch thickness

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon canola oil

4 small (or 2 large) sub or hero rolls

1/2 English cucumber, peeled and thinly sliced

1 jalapeño, thinly sliced

1/3 cup mint leaves

1/3 cup cilantro leaves

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Combine the rice vinegar, sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon salt; stir to dissolve the sugar. Add the carrots, daikon and red onion and toss thoroughly. Allow to stand at room temperature 30 minutes. Drain.

3. Combine the Sriracha and mayonnaise in a small bowl; set aside

4. Season the chicken with the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and the pepper. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet and cook the chicken until the undersides are golden brown, about 5 to 6 minutes. Turn and cook the chicken until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into the center registers 160 degrees, about another 5 minutes. Transfer to a board and allow to rest 5 minutes before cutting across in 1/4-inch slices.

5. Place the rolls in the oven and toast 5 minutes. Remove and split horizontally.

6. Spread the mayonnaise on the cut surfaces of the rolls and top with the cucumber slices, chicken and the pickled vegetables. Add the jalapeño slices, mint and cilantro leaves. Close the sandwiches and cut across in half to serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 430 calories, 30 g protein, 45 g carbohydrates, 7 g fiber, 15 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 1074 mg sodium

------

BROILED COD SANDWICH

1 1/2 pounds cod, cut in 4 pieces

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/3 cup canola mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish

1 tablespoon capers

4 sandwich potato rolls

4 lettuce leaves

4 beefsteak tomato slices

1. Preheat the broiler. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Season the cod with the salt and pepper.

3. Make the tartar sauce: combine the mayonnaise, relish and capers in a small bowl.

4. Broil the cod 4 to 5 inches from the heat for about 7 to 8 minutes, until it easily flakes with a fork (and is no longer translucent in the center).

5. Spread the tartar sauce on the bottom halves of the rolls and top with a lettuce leaf and tomato slice. Place the fish on top, close the sandwich and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 351 calories, 32 g protein, 35 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 8 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 944 mg sodium

------

SWEET AND SALTY SLOPPY JOE’S

2 tablespoons sesame seeds

1/2 cup orange marmalade

3 tablespoons hoisin sauce

2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 tablespoon fresh minced ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 1/4 pounds lean ground turkey

1/4 cup chopped scallions

4 potato sandwich rolls

1. Place the sesame seeds in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until they just begin to get golden, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

2. Combine the marmalade, hoisin, soy sauce and sugar in a small bowl.

3. Heat the sesame oil in the pan over medium high; add the onion, ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, until it just begins to soften, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add the turkey and cook, breaking it into crumbles and stirring, until it is no longer pink, about 10 minutes. Stir in the marmalade mixture and cook, stirring, until it is thickened, about 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the sesame seeds and scallions. Spoon onto the rolls and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 585 calories, 37 g protein, 71 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 18 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 890 mg sodium

TIP: Bread is high in sodium: All three of these sandwiches can also be served as a plated (nonsandwich) meal.

Newsday
By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

