3 Simple summer seafood recipes

CHARRED LOBSTER WITH LEMON-GARLIC BUTTER

1/4 cup low-sodium seafood or chicken broth

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced lengthwise

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons cold butter, cut in bits and divided

1 teaspoon lemon zest

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4 (1 1/4-pound) lobsters

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1. Combine the broth, vinegar, lemon juice and garlic in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook until the liquid is reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the salt. Swirl in about one-fourth of the butter until it melts; repeat until all the butter is melted. Stir in the lemon zest. Cover the pot and set aside.

2. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add the lobsters, head first, and immediately cover the pot. Bring the water back to a boil and boil the lobsters 10 to 11 minutes. Use tongs to transfer them to a large bowl and allow them to cool 5 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, heat the grill for high direct heat.

4. Working with one lobster at a time, turn it on its back and cut it in half lengthwise. Place the lobsters cut-sides down on the grill; grill until just marked, about 2 minutes. Turn and grill another 2 minutes until the shells are charred.

5. Stir the parsley into the butter and spoon it over the lobsters. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 238 calories, 28 g protein, 2 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 13 g fat, 8 g saturated fat, 753 mg sodium

------

JERK SHRIMP WITH MANGO-MINT SALSA

2 mangoes, cut in 1/3-inch dice

2 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

2 tablespoons chopped mint

1 tablespoon plus 1 1/2 teaspoons lime juice

1 teaspoon sugar

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1 tablespoon Madras curry powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 1/2 pounds large shrimp (16 to 25), peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1. In a bowl, combine the mango, onion, mint, lime juice, sugar and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt; mix well.

2. In a medium bowl, combine the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, curry powder, cumin, paprika, ginger, allspice and cayenne pepper. Toss the shrimp with the spice blend until it is evenly coated.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon of the canola in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add half the shrimp in a single layer and cook until the undersides are browned, about 1 1/2 minutes. Turn and cook until the shrimp are opaque, about another 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Repeat with the remaining oil and shrimp.

4. Serve the shrimp with the salsa. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 315 calories, 32 g protein, 30 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 9 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 620 mg sodium

TIP: The jerk seasoning blend may be made in large batches and kept in a sealed container for later use on grilled or seared fish, chicken and meat.

------

MUSSELS IN SPICY COCONUT BROTH

1 tablespoon canola oil

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon minced ginger

1 (15-ounce) can light coconut milk

1 cup low-sodium chicken or seafood broth

1/3 cup loosely packed basil leaves, coarsely chopped

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 teaspoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons fish sauce

1/2 teaspoon Sriracha (or to taste)

4 pounds mussels, scrubbed and debearded if needed

1/4 cup chopped scallions

1. Heat the oil in a large Dutch oven over medium high. Add the garlic and ginger and cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Stir in the coconut milk, broth, basil, lime juice, sugar, fish sauce, Sriracha, and bring to a boil. Immediately add the mussels and cover the pan. Cook until the shells open, about 5 minutes. Discard any mussels that don’t open.

2. Transfer the mussels to a bowl and drape to keep warm.

3. Bring the coconut milk mixture to a boil and continue boiling (with the lid off) 5 minutes.

4. Divide the mussels among 4 bowls; ladle the coconut milk mixture over them. Sprinkle with the scallions and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 253 calories, 19 g protein, 16 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 12 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 732 mg sodium