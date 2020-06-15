This is a gift to all the grilling Dads out there — and also all the Dads who like to eat grilled steaks. Reverse searing a steak is just everything: it is uncomplicated and results in a perfectly cooked piece of meat.

Take a look at the picture. Notice how the interior of the steak is the same exact color from top to bottom edge? That is the calling card of reverse searing. When you grill a steak over direct heat, it cooks from the outside in, so the very center might be red or pink, but as you move toward the edges, the color is graduated, and there is a lot of the meat that is a sort of gray color. Only the center third or so is actually pink.

When you reverse sear, on the other hand, you get that nice even color (pink or red, depending how you like your steak cooked) from top to bottom and a thin band of gorgeous browning on the very edges. It takes longer than your old method, but it is worth it.

Here’s how it works: heat your oven or grill to 250 degrees (yes, that low). When you reach temperature, put your seasoned steak in and cook until it reaches 120 degrees for medium-rare.

When you reach 120 degrees, the steak will not be very appealing looking on the outside — and that’s OK. Let it rest while you prepare your grill for direct heat or heat a cast iron pan on the stove. When the grill or pan are good and hot, throw the steak on and sear it for about 1 minute per side, until it well-marked and/or browned.

And there you have it: the most perfectly cooked steak on earth. Happy Father’s Day!

REVERSE SEARED RIB EYE STEAKS

2 (1 1/4-inch thick) bone-in rib-eye steaks, about 1-1 /4 pounds each

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1. Preheat the oven or grill to 250 degrees F.

2. Season the steaks with salt and pepper. If cooking in the oven, place the steaks on a shallow sheet pan and place in the center of the oven. If you’re grilling, place the steaks on the grill. Cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest portion of the steak registers 120 degrees F for medium-rare, about 23-25 minutes. Remove the steaks from the grill or oven and let them rest 5 minutes.

3. Crank up the heat on the grill for direct heat cooking, or heat a large cast iron or heavy bottomed skillet over high heat on the stove until very hot. Add the steaks and sear until well browned or marked, 1 minute. Turn the steak over and cook 1 minute longer. Makes 4 servings.