3 Simple sheet-pan recipes

LEMON-MUSTARD CHICKEN BREASTS, ZUCCHINI AND CAULIFLOWER

1 small head cauliflower, cut in bite-size florets

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

3/8 teaspoon black pepper, divided

2 teaspoons country Dijon mustard

1 1/2 teaspoons fresh thyme (or 1/2 teaspoon dried)

2 tablespoons lemon juice

4 (6-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breast halves

12 ounces zucchini, halved lengthwise and cut across in 1/2-inch slices

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Coat an 11 x 17-inch rimmed sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Toss the cauliflower with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper. Spread it out on the sheet pan and roast 12 minutes. (It will not be cooked through).

3. Meanwhile, combine the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper with the mustard, thyme and lemon juice in a medium bowl. Add the chicken breasts and toss to coat. When the cauliflower comes out of the oven, add the chicken to the pan and cook 5 minutes.

4. While the chicken cooks, toss the zucchini with the mustard mixture remaining in the bowl. After the chicken cooks 5 minutes, add the zucchini to the pan and roast until the largest piece of chicken reaches an internal temperature of 160 degrees at its thickest point, about another 11 to 12 minutes. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 298 calories, 38 g protein, 11 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 11 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 629 mg sodium

TIP: Flatten boneless chicken breasts with your hand or spatula to get them to a fairly even thickness — which ensures they cook evenly.

------

SHEET PAN PORK CHOPS, BRUSSELS SPROUTS, AND APPLES

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cumin

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

4 3/4-inch-thick bone-in pork chops, about 2 pounds

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise

1 large apple, cut in 1/2-inch wedges

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon olive oil

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and coat an 11 x 17-inch rimmed sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the sugar, cumin, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, garlic powder, cinnamon, coriander and cayenne in a small bowl. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over both sides of the pork chops, patting it lightly to help it adhere.

3. Toss the Brussels sprouts and apple with the olive oil and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Spread them out on the sheet pan and roast 10 minutes. Remove from the oven, stir, and add the pork chops to the pan. Roast until an instant read meat thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the largest chop registers 140 degrees, about 18 minutes. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 347 calories, 36 g protein, 21 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 14 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 531 mg sodium

------

SHEET PAN COD WITH SRIRACHA MAYO, POTATOES AND GREEN BEANS

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, cut in 3/4-inch chunks

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

12 ounces green beans, trimmed

1/3 cup canola mayonnaise

2 teaspoons sriracha

4 (6-ounce) pieces cod fillet

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat an 11 x 17-inch rimmed sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Toss the potatoes with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, garlic powder and thyme. Spread them out on the sheet pan and roast 10 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, combine the green beans with the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon salt. When the potatoes have roasted 10 minutes, push them over to one side and add the green beans (in a single layer) to the pan. Roast 5 minutes.

4. Meanwhile, combine the mayonnaise and sriracha and spread the mixture evenly over the top of the cod. Push the vegetables aside to make enough room to place the cod fillets on the sheet pan in one layer. Roast until the cod is no longer translucent in the center and the potatoes are browned, about 12 to 14 minutes. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 348 calories, 30 g protein, 27 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 13 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 772 mg sodium