3 Simple shrimp recipes

ROSEMARY ROASTED SHRIMP ON CAULIFLOWER RICE

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons fresh chopped rosemary

1⁄2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1⁄2 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 (8-ounce) zucchini, halved lengthwise and cut across in 1⁄4-inch slices

1 (10.5-ounce) bag frozen riced cauliflower, thawed (about 2 1⁄2 cups)

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the lemon juice, salt, pepper, rosemary and mustard in a small bowl; whisk in the olive oil.

3. Place the sheet pan in the heated oven for 2 minutes; remove and spread the cauliflower evenly over the surface. Return to the oven and cook 15 minutes, until the cauliflower is dried and lightly browned. Transfer to a plate.4. Toss 1 tablespoon of the lemon mixture with the shrimp and, in a separate bowl, toss 1 tablespoon with the zucchini.

5. Spread the zucchini out in a single layer on the pan and return to the oven; cook 5 minutes, until somewhat tender and slightly browned on the undersides; flip them over and add the shrimp. Allow the shrimp and zucchini to take up about 3⁄4 of the pan; spread the cauliflower in the remaining quarter of the pan. Return to the oven and cook 5 minutes, until shrimp is cooked through and zucchini is crisp-tender. Toss together on sheet pan and drizzle with the remaining dressing. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 217 calories, 32 g protein, 6 g carbohydrates, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 509 mg sodium

AVOCADO SHRIMP TOAST

2 medium avocados, sliced

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1⁄2 teaspoon salt, divided

4 ( 3⁄4-inch thick) slices country-style bread (or sourdough)

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

1⁄2 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped cilantro (or parsley)

1⁄8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional

1. Brush the avocado slices on both sides with the lemon juice. Sprinkle with 1⁄4 teaspoon of the salt.

2. Brush the slices of bread on 1 side with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil.

3. Heat a cast-iron pan over medium high: when hot, add the bread, oiled sides down, until lightly toasted and golden, about 2 minutes. Transfer to plates with the toasted sides up. Top each with the avocado slices.

4. Toss the shrimp with the remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of the oil in the pan; add the shrimp in a single layer (work in batches if necessary) and cook 2 minutes on each side, until shrimp is just cooked through. Top each slice of toast with 4 shrimp. Sprinkle with the lemon zest, cilantro and red pepper flakes (if desired). Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 419 calories, 27 g protein, 38 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 20 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 688 mg sodium

SHRIMP WITH GARLICKY-LEMON SAUCE

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons butter, cut in bits

4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1. Season shrimp with the salt. Heat about half the oil (1 1⁄2 teaspoons) in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add half the shrimp and cook about 3 minutes, turning once, until nearly cooked through. Transfer to a bowl and repeat with remaining oil and shrimp.

2. Melt the butter in the pan; add the garlic and cook, stirring, 30 seconds until no longer raw looking. Add the lemon juice; stir and add the shrimp. Cook 1 minute until shrimp is cooked through and hot. Sprinkle with parsley and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 194 calories, 26 g protein, 2 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 10 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 412 mg sodium