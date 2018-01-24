TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 41° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 41° Good Afternoon
LifestyleColumnistsMarge Perry
Newsday

3 Simple shrimp recipes

Shrimp, zucchini and cauliflower rice are roasted on

Shrimp, zucchini and cauliflower rice are roasted on a sheet pan and dressed with rosemary, lemon and olive oil. Photo Credit: Marge Perry

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ROSEMARY ROASTED SHRIMP ON CAULIFLOWER RICE

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

2 teaspoons fresh chopped rosemary

1⁄2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 1⁄2 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 (8-ounce) zucchini, halved lengthwise and cut across in 1⁄4-inch slices

1 (10.5-ounce) bag frozen riced cauliflower, thawed (about 2 1⁄2 cups)

 

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the lemon juice, salt, pepper, rosemary and mustard in a small bowl; whisk in the olive oil.

3. Place the sheet pan in the heated oven for 2 minutes; remove and spread the cauliflower evenly over the surface. Return to the oven and cook 15 minutes, until the cauliflower is dried and lightly browned. Transfer to a plate.4. Toss 1 tablespoon of the lemon mixture with the shrimp and, in a separate bowl, toss 1 tablespoon with the zucchini.

5. Spread the zucchini out in a single layer on the pan and return to the oven; cook 5 minutes, until somewhat tender and slightly browned on the undersides; flip them over and add the shrimp. Allow the shrimp and zucchini to take up about 3⁄4 of the pan; spread the cauliflower in the remaining quarter of the pan. Return to the oven and cook 5 minutes, until shrimp is cooked through and zucchini is crisp-tender. Toss together on sheet pan and drizzle with the remaining dressing. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 217 calories, 32 g protein, 6 g carbohydrates, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 509 mg sodium

------

AVOCADO SHRIMP TOAST

2 medium avocados, sliced

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1⁄2 teaspoon salt, divided

4 ( 3⁄4-inch thick) slices country-style bread (or sourdough)

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

1⁄2 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped cilantro (or parsley)

1⁄8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, optional

 

1. Brush the avocado slices on both sides with the lemon juice. Sprinkle with 1⁄4 teaspoon of the salt.

2. Brush the slices of bread on 1 side with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil.

3. Heat a cast-iron pan over medium high: when hot, add the bread, oiled sides down, until lightly toasted and golden, about 2 minutes. Transfer to plates with the toasted sides up. Top each with the avocado slices.

4. Toss the shrimp with the remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of the oil in the pan; add the shrimp in a single layer (work in batches if necessary) and cook 2 minutes on each side, until shrimp is just cooked through. Top each slice of toast with 4 shrimp. Sprinkle with the lemon zest, cilantro and red pepper flakes (if desired). Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 419 calories, 27 g protein, 38 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 20 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 688 mg sodium

------

SHRIMP WITH GARLICKY-LEMON SAUCE

1 pound shrimp, peeled and deveined

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons butter, cut in bits

4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

 

1. Season shrimp with the salt. Heat about half the oil (1 1⁄2 teaspoons) in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add half the shrimp and cook about 3 minutes, turning once, until nearly cooked through. Transfer to a bowl and repeat with remaining oil and shrimp.

2. Melt the butter in the pan; add the garlic and cook, stirring, 30 seconds until no longer raw looking. Add the lemon juice; stir and add the shrimp. Cook 1 minute until shrimp is cooked through and hot. Sprinkle with parsley and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 194 calories, 26 g protein, 2 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 10 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 412 mg sodium

TIP: Buy riced cauliflower, with no added ingredients, in the fresh or frozen vegetable section of your supermarket.

Newsday
By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Lifestyle

There are many romantic weekend getaways close to Romantic weekend getaways close to LI, NYC
North Fork Chocolate Company opened in Aquebogue on LI fondue spots will warm you up
At George Martin 1989 in Syosset, patrons can Where to find chocolate fondue on LI
Goldfish Swim School in Farmingdale is hosting a LI swim school to host free grand opening party
Spicy Home Tasty serves dishes from all over China Spicy Home Tasty offers authentic Sichuan cooking
The chili-sparked heat of dry-pot lamb does not Spicy Home Tasty
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE