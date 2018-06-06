TODAY'S PAPER
3 Simple shrimp recipes

Skillet-cooked shrimp with garlic, white wine, lemon juice

Skillet-cooked shrimp with garlic, white wine, lemon juice and hot pepper flakes. Photo Credit: Marge Perry

SHRIMP WITH GARLIC AND WHITE WINE

2 tablespoons butter, divided

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon olive oil, divided

3 garlic cloves, minced

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (to taste) 

1 1/2 pounds peeled shrimp

1/4 cup white wine

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

Salt, to taste

1. Melt 1 tablespoon of the butter with 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium high. 

2. Add about half the garlic and red pepper flakes; cook 10-15 seconds and add half the shrimp in a single layer. Cook without moving 1 1/2 to 2 minutes, until the shrimp is golden on the underside; turn and cook another 1 to 2 minutes, until it just loses its translucency in the center. Remove from the pan, add the remaining 1 teaspoon oil and repeat with the remaining garlic, red pepper and shrimp.

3. Add the wine and lemon juice to the skillet and cook, stirring up any bits on the bottom of the pan, until the line made by a spoon drawn through the liquid does not immediately reclose, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and swirl in the remaining tablespoon of butter until melted. 

4. Return the shrimp to the pan and toss to coat in the sauce; add the parsley (and salt, if needed) and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 249 calories, 34 g protein, 1 g carbohydrates, no fiber, 11 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 204 mg sodium

COCONUT CURRIED SHRIMP

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon minced ginger

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons curry powder

1 red bell pepper, cut into thin strips

2 cups bite-size broccoli florets

1 1/2 pounds peeled shrimp

1 cup light coconut milk

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 tablespoons lower-sodium soy sauce

2 teaspoons fish sauce

1. Heat the oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the ginger, garlic and curry; cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Add the red pepper and broccoli; cook, stirring often, until the broccoli is bright green, about 6 minutes. Add the shrimp and cook, stirring often, until the shrimp is just cooked through, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl. 

2. Add the coconut milk, sesame oil, soy sauce and fish sauce to the pan; cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce is slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir the shrimp and vegetables back in; cook 2 minutes to heat through. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 254 calories, 36 g protein, 9 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 9 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 625 mg sodium

SHRIMP WITH TOMATO AND BASIL

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 1/2 pounds of peeled shrimp

3 plum tomatoes, diced

1/2 cup white wine

Salt, to taste

1/2 cup fresh basil, chopped

1. Heat the oil in a large, nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the garlic, onion and dried thyme; cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are somewhat softened, 3 to 4 minutes. 

2. Add the shrimp and cook, stirring occasionally, 2 minutes. Add the tomatoes and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add the wine and cook, scraping the bits on the bottom of the pan, and cook until the wine has reduced and a somewhat thickened sauce has formed, 3 to 4 minutes. Taste and add salt as needed. Remove from the heat, stir in the basil and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 226 calories, 35 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 4 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 208 mg sodium

TIP: Some shrimp is much saltier than others. Try to buy untreated shrimp, which is less salty, and season to taste at the end of cooking. 

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

