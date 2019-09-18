3 Simple recipes using shrimp

Citrus Sheet Pan Shrimp and Vegetables

1 medium red onion, cut through the root end into 8 wedges

2 teaspoons + 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

1 large zucchini, (about 16 ounces), cut into 1-inch pieces

1 pint grape tomatoes

1 teaspoon grated fresh orange zest

1 teaspoon grated fresh lime zest

1 1/2 pounds large (16/20) peeled and deveined shrimp

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the onion, 2 teaspoons of the oil, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper in a bowl. Transfer to the prepared sheet pan and roast 10 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, combine the zucchini, tomatoes, 1 tablespoons of the oil, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt, and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper in a bowl. Arrange on the sheet pan around the onions, return to the oven and roast 10 minutes longer.

4. Combine the shrimp, remaining 1 tablespoon oil, 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a bow. Arrange the shrimp around the vegetables on the sheet pan. Return to the oven and roast until the shrimp are pink and cooked through, about 6-7 minutes.

Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 245 calories, 26 g protein, 14 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 11 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 712 mg sodium

------

Shrimp Scampi

1 1/2 pounds large (16/20) peeled and deveined shrimp

4 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/3 cup white wine

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon fresh lemon zest

1/8-1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut in 4 pats

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1. Toss the shrimp with the garlic and the salt.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick pan over medium high. Add about half the shrimp to the skillet in a single layer; cook 1 minute per side (the shrimp will be slightly undercooked) and transfer to a plate. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and shrimp.

3. Add the wine and lemon juice to the skillet and cook, stirring occasionally, until it is reduced by half, about 3 minutes. Turn the heat to medium and swirl in the butter until it is melted.

4. Add the shrimp back to the skillet and stir in the red pepper flakes. Cook, tossing, until shrimp is cooked through, about another 2 minutes. Just before serving, toss with the parsley.

Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 254 calories, 24 g protein, 4 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 14 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 546 mg sodium

------

Shrimp Tacos

1/4 cup canola mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 teaspoon lime zest

2 1/4 teaspoons ground cumin, divided

3 cups shredded cabbage

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 — 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 1/2 pounds (16/20) peeled and deveined shrimp

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

8 6-inch flour tortillas

1 cup bottled salsa

1. Combine the mayonnaise, lime juice and zest, and 1/4 teaspoon of the cumin in a large bowl. Add the cabbage and toss thoroughly. Allow to stand at room temperature while you prepare the shrimp.

2. Combine the remaining 2 teaspoons cumin, chili powder, brown sugar, garlic powder, oregano, salt, and cayenne in a medium bowl. Add the shrimp and toss thoroughly.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add half the shrimp and cook 1 1/2 to 2 minutes per side, until just cooked through. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining oil and shrimp.

4. Heat the tortillas according to package directions. Place a tortilla flat on your work surface, and place 3-4 shrimp on one half. Top the shrimp with some of the cabbage and a spoonful of the salsa. Fold the empty half over the filling and repeat with the remaining ingredients.

Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 425 calories, 28 g protein, 39 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 17 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 1163 mg sodium