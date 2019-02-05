3 Simple side dish recipes

PARMESAN ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS AND GRAPE TOMATOES

1 pound Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

1 pint grape tomatoes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a large sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the Brussels sprouts, tomatoes, oil, basil, salt and pepper flakes in a medium bowl. Arrange on the sheet pan in a single layer. Roast the vegetables 15 minutes. Remove the sheet pan from the oven and sprinkle the vegetables with the cheese. Return the sheet pan to the oven and roast until the vegetables are tender and the cheese has browned lightly in spots, about 5 minutes longer. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 124 calories, 5 g protein, 17 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 4 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 216 mg sodium

TIP: Cut Brussels sprouts in half lengthwise and the core will hold the leaves on.

------

ROSEMARY-HONEY GLAZED CARROTS

1 pound baby-cut carrots

1 1/2 tablespoons butter, cut in bits

1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped

1/4 teaspoon lemon zest

1. Place the carrots in a saucepan with just enough water to cover them and bring it to a boil. Immediately reduce the heat to a gentle simmer and cook until the carrots are fork tender, about 14 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a medium nonstick skillet over medium heat. Stir in the honey, brown sugar and lemon juice and cook, stirring often until the mixture is smooth. Stir in the rosemary and zest and remove from the heat.

3. Stir in the carrots, tossing until they are well-coated with the glaze. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 105 calories, 1 g protein, 18 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 4 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 115 mg sodium

------

CAULIFLOWER WITH LEMON GARLIC BREAD CRUMBS

1 head cauliflower, cut in florets

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons butter

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup panko bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 tablespoon lemon juice

3 tablespoons Pamesan cheese

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Toss the cauliflower with the oil until evenly coated; sprinkle with the salt and toss. Spread in an even layer in the sheet pan and roast until lightly browned on the undersides and fork tender, about 17 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, melt the butter in a medium skillet; add the garlic and cook, stirring constantly, until it no longer looks raw, about 2 minutes. Add the panko and cook, tossing, until golden and toasted-looking, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the lemon zest and juice and cook, stirring, until the panko is again dry, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat, stir in the Parmesan and top the cauliflower with the mixture. Sprinkle with the parsley just before serving. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 142 calories, 4 g protein, 13 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 9 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 258 mg sodium