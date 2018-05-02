3 Simple weeknight dinner recipes

SWEET CHILI-GLAZED SALMON

1⁄2 teaspoon cornstarch

3 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons lime juice

1 tablespoon fish sauce

1 1⁄2 teaspoons Asian chili garlic sauce

4 (6-ounce) salmon fillets

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking pan with cooking spray.

2. Mix the cornstarch, sugar, lime juice, fish sauce and chili-garlic sauce thoroughly in a small bowl.

3. Season the salmon with the salt and place on the pan; brush with about 1⁄3 of the glaze. Bake 5 minutes, remove from the oven and brush with another 1⁄3 of the glaze. Return to the oven and cook another 5 minutes. Brush with the remaining glaze and cook another 2 to 5 minutes, depending on your desired degree of doneness. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 317 calories, 39 g protein, 10 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 12 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 481 mg sodium

TIP: The sweet chili glaze is also great with chicken

------

CHIPOTLE LIME-MARINATED FLANK STEAK

1 tablespoon canned chipotle in adobo sauce, minced

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon brown sugar

3 cloves garlic, minced

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄2 teaspoon dried thyme

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄2 teaspoon chili powder

1 1⁄4 pounds flank steak

1. Combine the chipotle, lime juice, sugar, garlic, salt, thyme, cumin, chili powder and 1 tablespoon water in a baking dish large enough to hold the flank steak. Add the steak and turn it over once to coat the top and bottom. Allow to stand at room temperature at least 20 minutes, or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate up to 24 hours.

2. Remove the steak from the dish and discard the marinade.

3. Place the meat on a broiler pan coated with cooking spray and broil for 5 to 6 minutes on each side (for medium rare) or until cooked to the desired degree of doneness. Allow to cool 5 minutes before cutting against the grain on a diagonal into thin slices. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 220 calories, 28 g protein, 5 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 9 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 385 mg sodium

------

CHICKEN WITH SUN-DRIED TOMATOES AND BASIL

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon ground black pepper

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

4 (6-ounce) boneless skinless chicken breast halves, pounded to 1⁄2-inch thickness

1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

1⁄4 cup chopped red onion

1⁄2 cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon chopped sun-dried tomatoes

1⁄2 cup low-sodium chicken broth

2 tablespoons fresh chopped basil, divided

1 tablespoon butter

1. Combine the salt, pepper and flour on a plate. Dredge the chicken to lightly but fully coat in the flour mixture.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the chicken and cook until lightly browned and cooked through, 4 minutes on each side. Transfer to a plate and cover with foil to keep warm.

3. Heat the remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil in the skillet. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, 1 minute. Add the wine, lemon juice and sun-dried tomatoes; bring to a boil and cook until the liquid is slightly thickened, 2 to 2 1⁄2 minutes. Add the broth and 1 tablespoon of the basil, bring to a boil and cook 1 minute until very slightly thickened. Remove from the heat and swirl in the butter; add the chicken and turn to coat with sauce. Sprinkle with the remaining basil and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 307 calories, 35 g protein, 6 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 13 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 388 mg sodium