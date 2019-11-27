3 Simple skillet recipes

SAUSAGE AND FENNEL RIGATONI BOLOGNESE

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 medium red or orange bell pepper, chopped in 1/2-inch pieces

1 medium fennel bulb, chopped in 1/2-inch pieces

1 teaspoon dried basil

8 ounces sweet Italian pork sausage, removed from casing

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes with basil

2 tablespoons tomato paste

12 ounces rigatoni pasta

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh parsley

1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the onion, bell pepper, fennel, and basil; cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, 4 to 5 minutes.

2. Add the sausage and garlic; cook, breaking the sausage into smaller pieces with a spoon, until it is lightly browned, about 8 to 9 minutes. Add the crushed tomatoes and tomato paste; bring to a simmer and cook 2 minutes. Stir in the rigatoni, 3 1/2 cups of water, salt and pepper. Bring to a simmer and cook, stirring often until the sauce is somewhat thickened, for about 1 to 18 minutes. Add 1 cup of water and continue cooking until the pasta is tender, about 8 to 9 minutes longer. Divide the rigatoni among 4 bowls and top with the cheese and parsley. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 638 calories, 24 g protein, 93 g carbohydrates, 11 g fiber, 20 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 1118 mg sodium

------

SPINACH, BACON AND CHEDDAR FRITTATA

8 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

6 slices bacon

6 ounces mushrooms, sliced

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1/3 cup oil-packed sun dried tomatoes, drained, patted dry and coarsely chopped

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded sharp Cheddar cheese

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees

2. Whisk the eggs, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.

3. Heat a 10-inch cast iron or ovenproof nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the bacon and cook until crisp, turning once, 6 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate lined with a paper towel; chop when cooled.

4. Pour off all but 2 tablespoons of the fat from the pan and place it over medium heat. Add the mushrooms, onion, and thyme and cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms begin to brown, about 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the spinach, sun dried tomatoes, reserved bacon and cook 2 minutes longer.

5. Add the egg mixture and stir gently to evenly distribute the vegetables. Stir in the cheese. Cook until the eggs are partially set, about 5 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake until eggs are cooked through and the top lightly browned, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the oven, let stand 5 minutes. Slide frittata onto a cutting board or platter and cut into wedges to serve. Serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 372 calories, 28 g protein, 14 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 24 g fat, 10 g saturated fat, 849 mg sodium

------

ARROZ CON POLLO

4 (6 ounce) skinless, bone-in chicken thighs

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 green bell pepper, chopped in 1/-inch pieces

1 red bell pepper, chopped in 1/2-inch pieces

1 cup long grain rice

1/2 teaspoon saffron threads, lightly crushed

1 (14.5-ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 cup no salt chicken broth

1 cup frozen peas

12 small stuffed green olives

1. Season the chicken with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and sauté 3 to 4 minutes per side until golden brown. Transfer the chicken to a plate. (It will not be cooked through at this point.)

2. Add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil to the skillet and add the garlic, onion and bell peppers; cook, stirring often, until the vegetables are softened, about 6 to 7 minutes. Stir in the rice and saffron; cook 1 minute. Add the tomatoes and chicken broth; stir and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low, add the chicken to the skillet, cover and simmer 18 to 20 minutes until the liquid is absorbed and the chicken is cooked through. Stir in the peas, olives, and remaining salt and pepper. Cook 1 minute. Remove from the heat and let stand 5 minutes, covered, before serving. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 499 calories, 42 g protein, 52 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 13 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 875 mg sodium