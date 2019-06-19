TODAY'S PAPER
70° Good Morning
SEARCH
70° Good Morning
LifestyleColumnistsMarge Perry
Newsday

3 Simple soft-shell crab recipes

Sautéed soft-shell crabs with capers and parsley in

Sautéed soft-shell crabs with capers and parsley in lemon-butter sauce. Photo Credit: Marge Perry

Print

SOFT-SHELL CRABS WITH LEMON-BUTTER SAUCE

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper, divided

4 medium soft-shell crabs, cleaned

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons drained capers

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1. Combine the flour, 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1/8 teaspoon of the pepper in a bowl. Dredge the crabs in the flour mixture, lightly coating both sides.

2. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add the crabs and cook until crisp on the outsides and cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes on each side. Transfer to a serving platter.

3. Reduce the heat under the skillet to low, add the butter and swirl until melted. Stir in the lemon juice, capers and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and 1/8 teaspoon pepper; cook 30 seconds. Spoon the mixture over the crabs and garnish with parsley. Serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 226 calories, 21 g protein, 3 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 14 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 656 mg sodium

------

GRILLED SOFT-SHELL CRAB TACOS

1/2 avocado, chopped in 1/2-inch cubes

2 plum tomatoes, chopped in 1/2-inch pieces

2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, coarsely chopped

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

4 medium soft-shell crabs, cleaned

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

4 (16-inch) corn tortillas

1. Lightly oil the grill grate. Prepare the grill for direct-heat cooking over medium heat (350 to 400 degrees).

2. Combine the avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a bowl.

3. Brush the crabs with the oil, season with the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, cumin and chili powder and place on the grill. Grill until they are well-marked on the undersides and easily release from the grill surface, about 4 minutes; repeat on the other side.

4. Place the tortillas on the grill and cook about 1 minute on each side until lightly charred and pliable.

5. Place a crab on one half of each tortilla; top with the avocado mixture, fold closed and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 202 calories, 22 g protein, 15 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 627 mg sodium

------

SOFT-SHELL CRABS WITH BASIL VINAIGRETTE

1 tablespoon red-wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons thinly sliced or chopped fresh basil

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon yellow cornmeal

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

4 medium soft-shell crabs, cleaned

1. Combine the vinegar, Dijon and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a bowl. In a slow steady stream, whisk in 3 tablespoons of the oil until the mixture looks creamy. Stir in the basil and set aside.

2. Combine the flour, cornmeal, remaining 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and pepper on a plate. Dredge the crabs in the flour mixture, lightly coating both sides.

3. Heat the remaining 2 tablespoon of oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add the crabs and cook until crisp on the outsides and cooked through, 5 to 6 minutes on each side. Serve drizzled with the vinaigrette. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 266 calories, 20 g protein, 3 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 18 g saturated fat, 636 mg sodium

TIP: These recipes make appetizer portions, but may be doubled to serve as dinner.

Newsday
By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

The band Fuzz performs at the top of Annual Huntington Lighthouse MusicFest canceled
Long Island restaurants on the water. LI restaurants with a water view
A two-pound, perfectly steamed lobster is accompanied by Veteran seafood spot remains one of LI's best
Organic Krush will serve breakfast all day at Health-focused cafe to open 3 new LI locations
Ramiro Santos, the owner of Pier 95, took Octopus at Pier 95 in Freeport
Meaty seared tuna benefits subtly from a light, Pier 95
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search