3 Simple soup recipes

HEARTY SAUSAGE, KALE, AND BEAN SOUP

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

4 links Italian turkey sausage, 12 ounces

1 medium onion, chopped, about 1 cup

6 garlic cloves, minced

6 cups unsalted chicken broth

1 pound red potatoes, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

8 cups prewashed, pre-chopped kale

1 (15-ounce) can lo- sodium small white beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the sausage and cook, turning occasionally, until browned and cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board, let cool 5 minutes, and cut across into 1/4-inch thick slices.

2. Meanwhile, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in the Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onion and garlic; cook, stirring often, until the onion is slightly softened and the garlic just starts to brown, about 4 minutes. Pour in the broth and potatoes; increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil.

3. Reduce the heat to medium and simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes. Stir in the kale, cover and simmer until the potatoes and kale are tender, about 4 minutes. Add the beans and cook until heated through, about 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the salt and pepper. Makes 5 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 319 calories, 23 g protein, 35 g carbohydrates, 6 g fiber, 10 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 added sugar, 917 mg sodium

TIP: If your market doesn’t have prewashed, chopped kale, use a 3/4-pound bunch.

------

BEAN AND BARLEY SOUP

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 large onion, chopped, about 1 1/2 cups

1 medium fennel bulb, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon dried basil

1 (15-ounce) can low sodium cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

6 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 (14.5-ounce) can unsalted diced tomatoes

3/4 cup quick-cooking barley

6 cups baby spinach

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1. Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion, fennel, garlic, and basil; cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender and just starting to brown, 9 to10 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, place 1/2 cup of the beans in a small bowl and mash them with a fork or potato masher.

3. Stir the broth, tomatoes, whole and mashed beans, and barley into the pot and bring it to a boil. Immediately reduce the heat to medium and simmer until the barley is tender, 15 minutes. Add the spinach, salt and pepper and cook 1 minute until the greens are wilted. Ladle into four bowls and top each with 1 tablespoon of the cheese. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 393 calories, 14 g protein, 64 g carbohydrates, 16 g fiber, 9 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 added sugar, 799 mg sodium

------

PEANUT COCONUT SOUP

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 medium onion, chopped, about 1 cup

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 tablespoon + 1 teaspoon minced fresh ginger

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons curry powder

1/ to 1/4 teaspoon cayenne

4 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

8 ounces sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

1 (14.5-ounce) can unsalted diced tomatoes

1/2 cup unsweetened creamy peanut butter

1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium great northern beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup coconut milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup coarsely chopped peanuts (optional), for garnish

1. Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high. Add the onion, celery, ginger and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the curry powder and cayenne and cook, stirring, 30 seconds. Stir in the broth, potatoes and diced tomatoes; bring to a boil and immediately reduce the heat to medium. Simmer, uncovered, 20 minutes.

2. Stir in the peanut butter until it is evenly incorporated into the broth. Add the beans, cover, and gently simmer 15 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk, cover and cook 2 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the salt. Let the soup cool 10 minutes.

3. Transfer the soup to a blender in batches and puree. Return to the pot and warm over medium heat. Top each serving with chopped peanuts if desired. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 445 calories, 15 g protein, 47 g carbohydrates, 12 g fiber, 20 g fat, 3 g sat fat, 1 g added sugar, 679 mg sodium