3 Simple Southwest-style recipes

ROASTED CHILI, ORANGE AND AVOCADO SALAD

3 Anaheim or poblano chili peppers, halved lengthwise, seeds and stems discarded

2 oranges, cut across and into 1/4-inch-thick slices

4 large radishes, thinly sliced

2 romaine lettuce hearts, torn into bite-sized pieces (about 12 cups)

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

2 teaspoons honey

1 teaspoon grated fresh orange zest

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium avocado, sliced

1. Preheat the broiler. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil.

2. Place the peppers, cut sides down, on the prepared baking sheet. Broil the peppers 4 to 5 inches from the heat source until the skins are blackened, 10 to 12 minutes, rotating the pan as needed. Transfer the peppers to a bowl and cover with plastic wrap; let stand 15 minutes. Use your fingers to rub the charred skin off the peppers. Cut the peppers lengthwise into 1-inch-wide strips and transfer to a bowl. Add the oranges, radishes and romaine.

3. In a separate bowl, combine the vinegar, honey, zest, chili powder, salt and pepper. Slowly whisk in the oil until well combined. Pour all but 2 teaspoons of the dressing over the salad and toss well.

4. Arrange the avocado slices on the salad and drizzle with the reserved dressing. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 249 calories, 4 g protein, 23 g carbohydrates, 7 g fiber, 18 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 316 mg sodium

TIP: Anaheim chiles tend to be milder than poblanos— but like any chile, they are variable in heat.

------

CHICKEN-AND-CHEDDAR QUESADILLA

1 pound thin-sliced chicken breast or chicken tenders

1/2 cup thawed frozen corn kernels

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon ground chili powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

4 (8-inch) flour tortillas

1 cup shredded reduced-fat Cheddar

1/2 cup chunky mild salsa

1. Cut the chicken into 1/4-inch-wide strips and toss with the corn, smoked paprika, chili powder and salt.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high; add the chicken mixture and cook, tossing occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

3. Allow the skillet to cool and wipe it out.

4. Build the quesadillas: top half of each tortilla with about 2 tablespoons of the cheese; add one-quarter of the chicken mixture and spoon 2 tablespoons of the salsa over the chicken. Sprinkle with another 2 tablespoons cheese and fold the tortilla closed, pressing down lightly with your hand to flatten.

5. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in the skillet over medium. Add 2 quesadillas and cook (pressing the top lightly with a spatula if needed to keep the tortilla closed) until the undersides are golden, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip the quesadillas over and cook another 1 to 2 minutes, until the cheese is melted. Repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 2 filled quesadillas. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 451 calories, 37 g protein, 28 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 22 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 908 mg sodium

------

SHRIMP-AND-BEAN BURRITO BOWL

1 cup long-grain white rice (or quick-cooking brown rice)

1 pound peeled shrimp

1 teaspoon ground cumin, divided

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

1 (15-ounce) can low-sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1/4 teaspoon chipotle chili powder

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/2 medium red onion, thinly sliced (about 1/2 cup)

1 tablespoon lime juice

2 cups shredded cabbage

3/4 cup reduced-fat shredded Cheddar, divided

1/2 avocado, diced

1. Cook the rice according to package directions.

2. Combine the shrimp, 1/2 teaspoon cumin, smoked paprika and garlic and toss well.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add about half the shrimp in a single, uncrowded layer and cook until the bottoms are lightly browned, about 1 1/2 minutes; turn and cook until no longer translucent, another 1 1/2 to 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining shrimp.

4. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet; add the beans, remaining 1/2 teaspoon cumin, chipotle chili powder, cherry tomatoes, onion and lime juice. Cook, stirring occasionally, 3 to 4 minutes until heated through. Toss with the cabbage.

5. Toss the rice with 1/2 cup of the Cheddar and spoon into 4 bowls. Top the rice with the cabbage-bean mixture, shrimp and avocado slices. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 525 calories, 32 g protein, 64 g carbohydrates, 10 g fiber, 16 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 403 mg sodium