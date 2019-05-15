3 Simple spice blend recipes

SPICE RUBBED SHRIMP WITH WILTED GRAPE TOMATOES

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground cumin

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 1/2 pounds peeled and deveined shrimp (16 to 20 per pound)

3 tablespoons canola oil, divided

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 pints grape tomatoes

4 teaspoons honey

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1. Combine the paprika, coriander, cumin, 1/2 teaspoon of the salt and pepper in a medium bowl. Add the shrimp and toss well to coat.

2. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of the shrimp and cook, turning once, until lightly browned and opaque in the center, about 1 1/2 minutes on each side. Transfer to a plate. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in the skillet and repeat with the remaining shrimp, again transferring to the plate.

3. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in the skillet and add the onion; cook, stirring occasionally, until it begins to soften, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add the tomatoes and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; cook until the tomatoes are slightly wilted, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the honey and cook, stirring, 2 minutes longer. Stir in the shrimp and cook until heated through, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and stir in the cilantro. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 301 calories, 25 g protein, 21 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 13 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 692 mg sodium

------

TURMERIC SPICE-RUBBED PORK CHOPS

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric

1/2 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

4 (1/2-inch-thick) bone-in pork chops (about 2 pounds)

1 tablespoon olive oil

1. Combine the sugar, cumin, garlic powder, salt, turmeric, coriander, ginger, cinnamon and black pepper in a small bowl. Sprinkle the mixture evenly over the entire surface of the chops, patting lightly to help it adhere.

2. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the chops and cook until golden brown on the undersides, about 4 minutes. Turn the chops over and cook until an instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into the center registers 140 degrees, another 4 to 5 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 255 calories, 32 g protein, 2 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 12 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 361 mg sodium

------

JERK FISH

1 1/2 teaspoons madras curry powder

1 1/2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 1/2 teaspoons paprika

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 1/2 pounds tilapia (or other white fish), cut in 4 even pieces

2 tablespoons canola oil

1. Combine the curry, cumin, paprika, salt, allspice, ginger, black pepper and cayenne in a small bowl. Sprinkle the spice blend over the entire surface of the fish and pat lightly to help it adhere.

2. Heat the oil in the skillet over medium high. Add the fish and cook until the undersides are dark brown and release readily from the pan surface, about 4 minutes. Flip the fish over and cook until the undersides are again deeply browned and the fish is no longer translucent in the center, another 4 to 5 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 211 calories, 32 g protein, 1g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 9 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 499 mg sodium