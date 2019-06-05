TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
SEARCH
74° Good Evening
LifestyleColumnistsMarge Perry
Newsday

3 Simple strawberry recipes

Quinoa, strawberries, arugula, feta and cashews are dressed

Quinoa, strawberries, arugula, feta and cashews are dressed lightly with raspberry vinegar and olive oil.  Photo Credit: Marge Perry

Print

Quinoa, Strawberry, and Arugula Salad

1 cup quinoa

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1 pound strawberries, hulled and quartered

2 mini cucumbers, sliced

4 cups baby arugula

1/2 cup roasted unsalted cashews

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons raspberry vinegar

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1. Cook the quinoa according to package directions with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Transfer to a bowl and allow to cool 10 minutes.

2. Add the strawberries, cucumbers, arugula, cashews, cheese, vinegar, oil, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and pepper to the quinoa; toss well to combine. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 306 calories, 8 g protein, 35 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 16 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 276 mg sodium

TIP: Raspberry vinegar gives salads a bright, fruity flavor. It keeps nearly indefinitely in the pantry.

------

Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler with Cornbread Topping

2 (16-ounce) packages strawberries, hulled and quartered

2 stalks rhubarb, trimmed, cut into 1/4-inch slices, about 2 cups

3/4 cup plus 1/3 sugar, divided

3 tablespoons plus 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup yellow cornmeal

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup 2 percent milk, at room temperature

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees, Coat an 11-iby-7-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

2. For the filling: Combine the strawberries, rhubarb, 3/4 cup of sugar, and 3 tablespoons of the flour in a bowl. Pour into the prepared baking dish.

3. For the topping: combine the remaining 1/3 cup sugar, ¾ cup of the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Combine the milk and melted butter in a separate bowl. Stir the milk mixture into the flour mixture until just moistened. Spoon the flour mixture evenly over the filling.

4. Bake in the center of the oven until the filling is bubbly and the topping is lightly browned, about 35 minutes. Cover the cobbler loosely with aluminum foil and bake until a toothpick inserted into the topping comes out clean, about 10 minutes longer. Remove from the oven and serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 310 calories, 4 g protein, 60 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 7 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 84 mg sodium

------

Strawberry Bruschetta

4-ounce baguette, cut crosswise into 20 slices

1 pound strawberries, hulled and chopped

1/2 red onion, chopped, about 1/2 cup

2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves, (about 6 leaves), thinly sliced

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Arrange bread slices on a baking sheet in a single layer and coat lightly with nonstick spray. Bake, turning once, until lightly browned and crisp, about 8 to 10 minutes; remove from the oven and cool on baking sheet.

3. Meanwhile, combine the strawberries, onion, basil, vinegar, sugar, oil, and salt in a small bowl. Allow to stand at least 15 minutes at room temperature. Arrange the bread on a serving platter and top each with the strawberry mixture. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 145 calories, 4 g protein, 26 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 3 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 318 mg sodium

Newsday
By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

A chocolate-covered doughnut with sprinkles from House of Where to get free doughnuts Friday on LI
The hue of a rosé can have little 3 things to know about rosé
Snaps, after 15 years spent cultivating a loyal Snaps review: Winning formula for Snaps location No. 2 in Rockville Centre
Flo's (302 Middle Rd., Blue Point): Florence Kimball Must-try Long Island lobster rolls
Gentle Brew Coffee Roasters opened in Long Beach Long Beach coffee shop seized for not paying taxes
Strawberries just picked at pick your own strawberries Places to go strawberry-picking on LI
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search