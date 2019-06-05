3 Simple strawberry recipes

Quinoa, Strawberry, and Arugula Salad

1 cup quinoa

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1 pound strawberries, hulled and quartered

2 mini cucumbers, sliced

4 cups baby arugula

1/2 cup roasted unsalted cashews

1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons raspberry vinegar

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1. Cook the quinoa according to package directions with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Transfer to a bowl and allow to cool 10 minutes.

2. Add the strawberries, cucumbers, arugula, cashews, cheese, vinegar, oil, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, and pepper to the quinoa; toss well to combine. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 306 calories, 8 g protein, 35 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 16 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 276 mg sodium

TIP: Raspberry vinegar gives salads a bright, fruity flavor. It keeps nearly indefinitely in the pantry.

------

Strawberry-Rhubarb Cobbler with Cornbread Topping

2 (16-ounce) packages strawberries, hulled and quartered

2 stalks rhubarb, trimmed, cut into 1/4-inch slices, about 2 cups

3/4 cup plus 1/3 sugar, divided

3 tablespoons plus 3/4 cup all-purpose flour

3/4 cup yellow cornmeal

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup 2 percent milk, at room temperature

4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees, Coat an 11-iby-7-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

2. For the filling: Combine the strawberries, rhubarb, 3/4 cup of sugar, and 3 tablespoons of the flour in a bowl. Pour into the prepared baking dish.

3. For the topping: combine the remaining 1/3 cup sugar, ¾ cup of the flour, cornmeal, baking powder, and salt in a bowl. Combine the milk and melted butter in a separate bowl. Stir the milk mixture into the flour mixture until just moistened. Spoon the flour mixture evenly over the filling.

4. Bake in the center of the oven until the filling is bubbly and the topping is lightly browned, about 35 minutes. Cover the cobbler loosely with aluminum foil and bake until a toothpick inserted into the topping comes out clean, about 10 minutes longer. Remove from the oven and serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 310 calories, 4 g protein, 60 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 7 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 84 mg sodium

------

Strawberry Bruschetta

4-ounce baguette, cut crosswise into 20 slices

1 pound strawberries, hulled and chopped

1/2 red onion, chopped, about 1/2 cup

2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves, (about 6 leaves), thinly sliced

2 teaspoons balsamic vinegar

1 teaspoon sugar

2 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 teaspoon salt

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Arrange bread slices on a baking sheet in a single layer and coat lightly with nonstick spray. Bake, turning once, until lightly browned and crisp, about 8 to 10 minutes; remove from the oven and cool on baking sheet.

3. Meanwhile, combine the strawberries, onion, basil, vinegar, sugar, oil, and salt in a small bowl. Allow to stand at least 15 minutes at room temperature. Arrange the bread on a serving platter and top each with the strawberry mixture. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 145 calories, 4 g protein, 26 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 3 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 318 mg sodium