There are many great things about summer, especially this year. Is it me, or does the fruit taste fruitier, the ocean breezes feel sweeter and the night sky more luminous?

This salsa, made from straight-from-the-farm nectarines, plums, cucumbers and tomatoes, is a robustly flavorful twist on the more expected tomato salsa. It is a conversation piece and a vanishing delight, whether served with tortilla chips or shrimp. I make more than I think I will need, and if by chance there is any leftover, I serve it on grilled fish or chicken.

Make it with crisp fruit to keep the sweetness subtle and bring out more of the savory flavors. Riper fruit will give you a sweeter result, which is equally delicious in its own way.

It keeps well for several days in the refrigerator: the texture changes as the fruit softens and gives off moisture, and the flavors blend (some might say bloom) as it stands.

Summer Fruit Salsa

3 nectarines, chopped in ½-inch pieces

2 plums, chopped in ½-inch pieces

3 mini seedless cucumbers, chopped in ½-inch pieces

2 medium tomatoes, chopped in ½-inch pieces

½ medium red onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

1 small jalapeño (or to taste), finely chopped

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons lime juice

½ cup chopped mint

1. Combine the nectarines, plums, cucumber, tomato, red onion, jalapeño and salt in a bowl and stir until thoroughly combined. Stir in the lime juice and mint.

2. Scoop out 3 cups of the mixture and transfer to a blender or food processor; purée. Return the purée to the bowl with the fruit, stir, and allow to stand at least 20 minutes before serving.

Makes 6 cups.