3 Simple Game Day recipes

CHUNKY AVOCADO AND MANGO DIP

Serve with tortilla chips

3 Haas avocados, peeled and pitted

1 medium jalapeño pepper, seeded and finely chopped

1/3 cup diced white onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 medium ripe mango, cut into 1/4- to 1/2-inch dice, about 1 cup

Combine the avocados, jalapeño pepper, onion, cilantro, lime juice, and salt in a medium bowl. Coarsely mash the mixture with a fork. Add the mango and stir to combine Makes 6 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 164 calories, 3 g protein, 17 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 11 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 added sugar, 195 mg sodium

------

BEEF-AND-BEAN SHEET-PAN NACHOS

Serve with sour cream and lime wedges.

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 medium onion, chopped, about 1 cup

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 pound 93% lean ground beef

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup thawed frozen corn

1 (11-ounce) bag corn tortilla chips

1 (15-ounce) jar chunky salsa

1 (15-ounce) can low sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

2 jalapeño peppers, sliced across in rings and seeds removed

1 (2.25-ounce) can sliced black olives

2 cups (8 ounces) reduced fat shredded Cheddar

1. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until just softened, about 3 to 4 minutes. Add the beef, cumin, chili powder and salt and cook, stirring to break the beef into crumbles, until the beef is lightly browned, 8 to 10 minutes. Stir in the corn and remove from the heat.

2. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Line a sheet pan with foil; coat the foil with cooking spray.

3. Spread the chips in an even layer on the pan. Spoon the beef evenly over the chips; top with the salsa, black beans, jalapeño, and olives. Sprinkle with the cheese and bake until the cheese is melted and bubbly, about 5 to 7 minutes. Makes 10 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 363 calories, 19 g protein, 35 g carbohydrates, 8 g fiber, 17 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 0 added sugar, 772 mg sodium

------

HOT AND SMOKEY SHRIMP WITH CHIMICHURRI

1/2 cup cilantro leaves

1/2 cup basil leaves

1/2 cup parsley leaves

1 garlic clove, minced

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

1/2 + 1 teaspoon ground cumin, divided

1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 1/2 teaspoons salt, divided

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground chipotle chili powder

2 pounds peeled and deveined tail-on shrimp (16-20 per pound)

1. Combine the cilantro, basil, parsley, garlic, vinegar, 1/2 teaspoon of the cumin, 1/4 cup of the oil, 3/4 teaspoon of the salt and the pepper in a blender and puree.

2. Combine the chili powder, brown sugar, remaining 1 teaspoon of the cumin, chipotle chili powder, and remaining 3/4 teaspoon of the salt in a large bowl. Add the shrimp and toss well.

3. Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add about half the shrimp in a single layer and cook until opaque on the underside, about 2 minutes. Turn and cook until the shrimp is no longer translucent in the center, about another 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining oil and shrimp. Serve warm or at room temperature with a bowl of the chimichurri. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 179 calories, 16 g protein, 3 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 11 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 1 g added sugar, 635 mg sodium