Three simple leftover Thanksgiving turkey recipes

Pizza made with store-bought dough is topped with

Pizza made with store-bought dough is topped with ricotta, leftover cooked vegetables and bacon. Photo Credit: Marge Perry

POST-THANKSGIVING PIZZA

4 slices center-cut bacon

1 (15-ounce) premade pizza dough

1 1⁄2 cups part-skim ricotta

3 cups leftover Thanksgiving vegetables

1⁄2 cup shredded reduced-fat mozzarella

 

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Cook the bacon; transfer to a plate lined with paper towel and drain. Chop.

3. Roll the dough into a rectangle to fit the sheet pan; transfer to the pan and prick in several places with a fork. Bake 5 minutes and remove from the oven.

4. Spread the crust with the ricotta, leaving a 1⁄2-inch border clear. Top with the vegetables and bacon; sprinkle with the mozzarella.

5. Bake in the center of the oven until the crust is golden and sounds hollow when tapped, about 10 to 12 minutes. Makes 6 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 295 calories, 13 g protein, 35 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 11 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 711 mg sodium

TIP: Buy fresh made pizza dough from a local pizzeria or from the refrigerator case in the supermarket.

TURKEY SLOPPY JOES

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon chili powder

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin

1⁄8 teaspoon cayenne

1⁄4 cup lower-sodium chicken broth (or water)

2 cups chopped leftover cooked turkey

1⁄2 cup ketchup

1 tablespoon brown sugar

4 hamburger rolls, split and toasted

 

Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring often, until the onion is softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in the chili powder, cumin, cayenne and broth and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add the turkey, ketchup and sugar and cook 2 minutes until the sauce is somewhat thickened and hot. Spoon on to the toasted rolls. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 326 calories, 28 g protein, 39 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 8 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 672 mg sodium

ENLIGHTENED TURKEY COBB SALAD

2 large eggs

4 slices center-cut bacon

1⁄4 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 romaine lettuce heart, chopped

2 cups diced cooked turkey breast

1 cup grape cherry tomatoes, quartered

1⁄2 cup crumbled blue cheese

1 avocado, diced

 

1. Place the eggs in a small saucepan with enough water to cover by about 1 inch; bring to a boil. Immediately remove from the heat, cover and let stand, covered, 12 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water. When cool, peel and slice.

2. Meanwhile, cook the bacon; transfer to a plate lined with paper towel and drain. Cool and chop.

3. Combine the mustard and vinegar in a small bowl; whisk in the olive oil. Toss about half the dressing with the lettuce.

4. Spread the lettuce in an even layer on a platter. Toss the turkey with the bacon and arrange it on top of the lettuce in a line down the center of the platter. Place the tomatoes in a line along one side and the avocado on the other. Make a line of the egg slices next to the avocado and the cheese alongside the tomato. Drizzle with the remaining dressing. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 376 calories, 32 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 25 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 447 mg sodium

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

