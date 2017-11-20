Three simple leftover Thanksgiving turkey recipes
POST-THANKSGIVING PIZZA
4 slices center-cut bacon
1 (15-ounce) premade pizza dough
1 1⁄2 cups part-skim ricotta
3 cups leftover Thanksgiving vegetables
1⁄2 cup shredded reduced-fat mozzarella
1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.
2. Cook the bacon; transfer to a plate lined with paper towel and drain. Chop.
3. Roll the dough into a rectangle to fit the sheet pan; transfer to the pan and prick in several places with a fork. Bake 5 minutes and remove from the oven.
4. Spread the crust with the ricotta, leaving a 1⁄2-inch border clear. Top with the vegetables and bacon; sprinkle with the mozzarella.
5. Bake in the center of the oven until the crust is golden and sounds hollow when tapped, about 10 to 12 minutes. Makes 6 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 295 calories, 13 g protein, 35 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 11 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 711 mg sodium
TIP: Buy fresh made pizza dough from a local pizzeria or from the refrigerator case in the supermarket.
------
TURKEY SLOPPY JOES
1 tablespoon canola oil
1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon chili powder
1⁄2 teaspoon ground cumin
1⁄8 teaspoon cayenne
1⁄4 cup lower-sodium chicken broth (or water)
2 cups chopped leftover cooked turkey
1⁄2 cup ketchup
1 tablespoon brown sugar
4 hamburger rolls, split and toasted
Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring often, until the onion is softened, about 4 minutes. Stir in the chili powder, cumin, cayenne and broth and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add the turkey, ketchup and sugar and cook 2 minutes until the sauce is somewhat thickened and hot. Spoon on to the toasted rolls. Makes 4 servings
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 326 calories, 28 g protein, 39 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 8 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 672 mg sodium
------
ENLIGHTENED TURKEY COBB SALAD
2 large eggs
4 slices center-cut bacon
1⁄4 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 romaine lettuce heart, chopped
2 cups diced cooked turkey breast
1 cup grape cherry tomatoes, quartered
1⁄2 cup crumbled blue cheese
1 avocado, diced
1. Place the eggs in a small saucepan with enough water to cover by about 1 inch; bring to a boil. Immediately remove from the heat, cover and let stand, covered, 12 minutes. Drain and rinse under cold water. When cool, peel and slice.
2. Meanwhile, cook the bacon; transfer to a plate lined with paper towel and drain. Cool and chop.
3. Combine the mustard and vinegar in a small bowl; whisk in the olive oil. Toss about half the dressing with the lettuce.
4. Spread the lettuce in an even layer on a platter. Toss the turkey with the bacon and arrange it on top of the lettuce in a line down the center of the platter. Place the tomatoes in a line along one side and the avocado on the other. Make a line of the egg slices next to the avocado and the cheese alongside the tomato. Drizzle with the remaining dressing. Makes 4 servings.
Nutritional analysis for each serving: 376 calories, 32 g protein, 7 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 25 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 447 mg sodium