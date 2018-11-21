3 Simple Thanksgiving leftover recipes

Cranberry, Apple and Turkey Sandwiches With Caramelized Onion Mayo

6 slices bacon

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup canola mayonnaise

8 slices multigrain bread

1/2 cup cranberry sauce

8 ounces sliced leftover turkey

1 apple, such as Gala or Fuji, cored and cut into 24 slices

1. Cook the bacon in a large skillet over medium heat until crisp, 6-7 minutes. Transfer to a plate covered with paper towel and drain. Cut each slice across in half.

2. Discard all but 1 tablespoon of the bacon fat and return the skillet to the stove over medium heat. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until it is tender and golden brown, about 7-8 minutes. Transfer the onions to a small bowl and cool 5 minutes. Stir in the mayonnaise.

3. Toast the bread. Spread the top of each of 4 slices of the toast with cranberry sauce. Add a layer of the turkey followed by three pieces of bacon; layer apple slices over the bacon. Spoon the onion mayonnaise evenly over the apples and close the sandwiches with the remaining toast. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 458 calories, 30 g protein, 53 g carbohydrates, 8 g fiber, 14 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 697 mg sodium

TIP: Don’t worry about having exact amounts of leftovers for these sandwiches: they can work with approximate amounts of turkey, cranberry, vegetables and stuffing.

------

Next Day Quesadillas

1 cup grated cheddar cheese (preferably reduced fat)

1 cup cooked Brussels sprouts, quartered

1 cup stuffing

1 cup shredded turkey

4 6-inch flour tortillas

1 tablespoon olive oil

1. Assemble the quesadillas. Working one at a time, place about 2 tablespoons of the cheese on one half of the quesadilla. Top with an even layer of 1/4 cup each of the Brussels sprouts, followed by a layer of 1/4 cup of the stuffing and a layer of 1/4 cup of the turkey. Sprinkle with another 2 tablespoons of the cheese, fold the empty half over the filling and press lightly. Repeat with the remaining ingredients.

2. Brush the bottom of a small skillet with a little of the oil and heat over medium high. Add one quesadilla and cook until browned on the underside, about 2-3 minutes. Turn and cook until the cheese is melted and the quesadilla is golden on the underside, about another 2 minutes. Again brush the skillet with oil and repeat until all the quesadillas are cooked. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 374 calories, 24 g protein, 31 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 17 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 688 mg sodium

------

Turkey Banh Mi

3 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

3 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded carrots

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

2 tablespoons sriracha, divided

2 teaspoons fish sauce

12 ounces thinly sliced roasted turkey breast

1 12-ounce baguette, cut across in four even pieces and halved horizontally

1/2 cup canola mayonnaise

1 Persian cucumber, thinly sliced

1/4 cup fresh mint leaves

1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves

1 jalapeno pepper, thinly sliced

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

2. Stir the vinegar, sugar and salt in a medium saucepan over medium heat until the sugar dissolves. Stir in the carrots and onion, remove from the heat and allow the mixture to stand, covered, 20 minutes.

3. Combine 1 tablespoon of the sriracha with the fish sauce in a shallow baking dish or pie plate. Add the turkey slices and turn them once to coat in the mixture.

4. Place the rolls directly on the oven rack and toast 5 minutes, until the crust is crisp.

5. Combine the remaining 1 tablespoon sriracha with the mayonnaise, and spread the mixture over the cut sides of the rolls. Drain the carrot mixture.

6. Assemble the sandwiches: place the turkey on top of the bottom half of each roll. Top with the cucumber, then carrot mixture, mint and cilantro leaves, and finally the jalapeno slices. Close the sandwiches, cut across in half and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 558 calories, 39 g protein, 77 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 10 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 1816 mg sodium