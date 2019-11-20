3 Simple Thanksgiving side dish recipes

SWEET-CHILI-ROASTED BRUSSELS SPROUTS

The cereal adds an unexpected and very pleasant (and fun!) crunch to the dish.

3 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

3 tablespoons olive oil

3/4 teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons honey

2 tablespoons harissa paste (or sauce)

1 cup crisped rice breakfast cereal

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Arrange one oven rack in the lower third and one in the upper third of the oven. Coat 2 large sheet pans with cooking spray.

2. Combine the Brussels sprouts, oil, and salt in a large bowl and toss to coat. Divide them evenly between the two baking sheets. Transfer to the oven and roast 10 minutes. Stir and rotate the pans top to bottom and front to back. Roast until crisp-tender and lightly browned, about 5 minutes longer.

3. Meanwhile, combine the honey and harissa in a large bowl.

4. Transfer the Brussels sprouts to the bowl and toss with the honey mixture. Add the cereal and stir well to coat. Serve immediately. Makes 9 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 275 calories, 6 g protein, 28 g carbohydrates, 6 g fiber, 16 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 525 mg sodium

TIP: To make the Brussels sprouts in advance, roast them for the first 10 minutes only; reheat and finish cooking and toss with the dressing and cereal just before serving.

------

MASHED PARSNIPS AND POTATOES

4 parsnips (about 2 pounds), peeled and cut in 1/2-inch pieces

2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut in 1/2-inch pieces

1 1/2 cups whole milk

12 sprigs fresh thyme

4 garlic cloves, smashed

4 tablespoons butter, cut in bits

1 bay leaf

Salt and pepper, to taste

1. Combine the parsnips and potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil and cook until the parsnips and potatoes are very tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and return to the pot.

2. Combine the milk, thyme, garlic, butter and bay leaf in a small saucepan; bring to a boil and immediately reduce to a simmer. Simmer 2 to 3 minutes. Pour the mixture through a strainer over the parsnips and potatoes. Use a potato masher to mash to the desired consistency. Season to taste with salt and pepper. At this point, the dish can be served or refrigerated, covered with plastic wrap pressed into the surface of the mash, for up to two days.

3. To reheat: Check the consistency when the mash comes to room temperature. (It will be stiffer when cold.). If the mixture has become too thick, stir in a little extra milk or cream. Transfer to a dish coated with cooking spray and cover loosely with foil. Place it in a 350-degree oven until heated through, about 20 to 25 minutes. Makes 8 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 193 calories, 4 g protein, 32 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 6 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 29 mg sodium

------

CRANBERRY SAUCE WITH DRIED CHERRIES AND ALMONDS

1 1/4 cups sugar

1/2 cup red wine

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup dried tart cherries

1 (12-ounce) bag fresh or frozen cranberries

1/2 cup slivered almonds, toasted and lightly chopped

1/2 teaspoon grated orange zest

Combine the sugar, 1 cup water, wine, and cinnamon in a medium saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil and add the cherries, cook 1 minute. Add the cranberries and cook, stirring occasionally, 10 to 11 minutes, or until cranberries have popped. Remove from the heat and stir in the almonds and zest. Transfer to a bowl and cool to room temperature. Chill at least 2 hours before serving. Makes 16 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 109 calories, 1 g protein, 22 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 2 g fat, 0 saturated fat, 1 mg sodium