This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 48° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 48° Good Morning
LifestyleColumnistsMarge Perry
Newsday

Three simple Thanksgiving side dish recipes

Cauliflower and Brussels sprouts are roasted and dressed

Cauliflower and Brussels sprouts are roasted and dressed with a lemon-caper vinaigrette. Photo Credit: Marge Perry

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

ROAST BRUSSELS SPROUTS AND CAULIFLOWER WITH LEMON-CAPER VINAIGRETTE

Do ahead: make the vinaigrette up to 1 week ahead. Roast the vegetables for 20 minutes one day ahead; Before serving finish roasting and reheat 10 minutes and toss with the dressing.

 

1 large head cauliflower, cut in bite-size florets (about 9 cups)

2 pounds Brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons drained capers

 

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat 2 baking sheet pans with cooking spray.

2. Toss the cauliflower and Brussels sprouts thoroughly with 3 tablespoons of the oil. Once the vegetables are lightly coated, add the salt and pepper and toss well; spread the vegetables out on the 2 pans. Roast 15 minutes, rotate the pans and roast another 10 to 15 minutes, until the vegetables are tender and lightly browned.

3. Whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and lemon juice; stir in the capers. Toss with the vegetables and serve. Makes 12 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 103 calories, 4 g protein, 11 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 271 mg sodium

------

CARAMELIZED PEARL ONIONS

The onions may be served as is, or tossed with cooked green beans. Make up to 2 days ahead and keep refrigerated, or longer and freeze. 1 tablespoon olive oil

 

2 tablespoons butter

3 (10-ounce) bags frozen small/baby/pearl onions, thawed and drained

2 tablespoons sugar

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

3⁄4 teaspoon salt

 

1. Heat the oil and butter in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add the onions, sugar, thyme and salt and stir until well combined. Cook, stirring often, until the onions are golden and very tender, about 40 minutes. Makes 12 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 62 calories, 1 g protein, 8 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 3 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 172 mg sodium

------

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE WITH COCONUT-PECAN TOPPING

 

Potato filling:

5 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut in 1⁄2 -inch pieces

1⁄2 cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1⁄2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 teaspoon salt

3 large egg whites

Topping:

1⁄2 cup all-purpose flour

1⁄2 cup sweetened coconut flakes

1⁄3 cup rolled oats

1⁄3 cup pecans, chopped

1⁄4 cup brown sugar

1⁄4 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into bits

 

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Place the potatoes in a large pot; add enough water to cover by several inches and bring to a boil. Cook until potatoes are very tender, about 22 to 25 minutes; drain and puree in a food processor or blender until smooth. Transfer to a large bowl and combine with the brown sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt.

2. Whip the egg whites until they form soft peaks. Stir a quarter of the egg whites into the potatoes, then gently fold in the remaining egg white. Transfer to the baking dish.

3. Make the topping: combine the flour, coconut, oats, pecans and sugar in a bowl. Add the butter and work it into the flour mixture with your fingers until you can squeeze it into clumps. Sprinkle over the filling.

4. Bake 30 minutes, until the top is lightly browned. Makes 12 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 300 calories, 5 g protein, 55 g carbohydrates, 7 g fiber, 7 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 325 mg sodium

TIP: Reheat side dishes in the oven after the turkey comes out and while it rests, or use the microwave.

Newsday
By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More Lifestyle

The best drinks to serve on Thanksgiving. The best drinks to serve on Thanksgiving
A turkey that Pervaiz Shallwani cooked at his Thanksgiving recipes with a global twist
The Greene Turtle Sports Bar & Grill, Smithtown: Recent Long Island restaurant openings
Kerber's Farm in Huntington and more of the Where to get great pies on LI
Lulu Kitchen & Bar in Sag Harbor. LI restaurants open on Thanksgiving
Meadowlands Sports Bar and Restaurant has closed in Sports bar latest to close in ‘cursed location’
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE