3 Simple recipes using tomatoes

PEARL COUSCOUS WITH PISTACHIOS, ROASTED TOMATOES AND FETA

2 cups cherry tomatoes, assorted colors

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1 cup Israeli couscous

1/3 cup shelled pistachios

1 tablespoon capers

1/3 cup parsley, chopped

2 teaspoons red wine vinegar

1/3 cup crumbled feta

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray or line with parchment.

2. Toss the tomatoes with 1 tablespoon of the oil and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt. Spread on the baking sheet and roast until they are wrinkled and begin to wither, but not yet burst, about 7 to 8 minutes. Allow to cool.

3. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the couscous and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and cook, stirring, until it begins to turn golden, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add 2 cups water, bring to a boil, cover and reduce to a simmer. Cook until the couscous is tender and the liquid mostly absorbed, about 12 to 14 minutes. Stir in the pistachios, capers and parsley.

4. Whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, vinegar, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; toss with the couscous and gently stir in the tomatoes and feta. Makes 6 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 240 calories, 6 g protein, 24 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 14 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 406 mg sodium

TIP: Pearl, or Israeli, couscous is toasted, which gives it a nutty flavor and chewier consistency.

------

LINGUINE WITH WILTED TOMATOES, CORN AND BASIL

8 ounces linguine

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 cups (1 pint) cherry tomatoes

Kernels from 3 ears corn

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup basil leaves, thinly sliced

1/3 cup grated Parmesan

1. Cook the pasta in plenty of lightly salted boiling water according to package directions. Drain.

2. Meanwhile, heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the garlic and tomatoes and cook, stirring often, until the tomatoes are softened, about 5 minutes. Add the corn and salt and cook, stirring often, until the corn just begins to turn golden brown, about 5 minutes.

3. Toss the vegetables with the pasta and stir in the basil and Parmesan. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 410 calories, 14 g protein, 69 g carbohydrates, 6 g fiber, 11 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 436 mg sodium

------

BLT PIZZA

8 slices center-cut bacon

1 cup part-skim ricotta

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 cups reduced-fat mozzarella, divided

1 (16-ounce) bag refrigerated pizza dough

3 ripe plum tomatoes, cut in 1/4-inch slices

2 cups thinly sliced (shredded) romaine lettuce

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Coat a large baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Cook the bacon until just crisp; drain on a plate lined with paper towel. When the bacon is cool, chop it in 1-inch pieces.

3. Combine the ricotta with the garlic powder and 1 cup of the mozzarella.

4. Stretch the dough out to fit the baking sheet pan. Spread the cheese mixture evenly over the surface, leaving a 1-inch border clear all the way around. Top the cheese with the tomato slices and bacon and bake until the crust is golden and firm, about 15 minutes. When you tap the crust, it will sound hollow.

5. Top with the shredded romaine and sprinkle with the remaining mozzarella. Bake until the cheese begins to melt, about another 2 to 3 minutes. (The cheese needn’t be completely melted when it comes out of the oven: it will continue to melt before it gets to the table). Allow the pizza to cool 2 to 3 minutes before cutting into 8 squares. Makes 8 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 289 calories, 18 g protein, 32 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 10 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 512 mg sodium