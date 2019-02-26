TODAY'S PAPER
3 Simple Vietnamese recipes

A rice crepe, or pancake, is filled with

A rice crepe, or pancake, is filled with cooked chicken and bean sprouts and eaten rolled in a lettuce leaf. Photo Credit: Marge Perry

Print

RICE PANCAKE WITH CHICKEN AND VEGETABLES (BAHN XEO)

1 cup rice flour

1 teaspoon turmeric

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 2/3 cups water

1/3 cup unsweetened coconut milk

1 scallion, thinly sliced

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

2 tablespoons fish sauce

1 small clove garlic, minced

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons canola oil, divided

2 cups cooked shredded chicken, divided

2 cups fresh bean sprouts, divided

Romaine lettuce leaves

Fresh mint sprigs

Fresh cilantro sprigs

1. Combine the rice flour, turmeric and salt in a medium bowl. Stir in the water and coconut milk until smooth; stir in the scallion. Let stand at room temperature at least 30 minutes or refrigerate up to 24 hours.

2. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

3. Make the sauce: combine the sugar, lime juice, vinegar, fish sauce, garlic, pepper flakes and 2 tablespoons warm water in a bowl. Stir until the sugar dissolves.

4. Heat 1/2 teaspoon canola oil in a 10-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Stir the crepe batter and pour a scant 1/2 cup of it into the skillet, tilting the pan to coat the bottom. Immediately top half of the crepe with 1/4 cup of the chicken and 1/4 cup of the sprouts. Cover and cook until the crepe begins to brown around the edges, 3 minutes. Remove the cover, reduce the heat to medium and cook until the bottom of the crepe is crisp, about 3 minutes longer. Fold the empty half of the crepe over the filling and slide on to a sheet pan. Place in the oven. Repeat with the remaining batter, being sure to stir it before each addition, adding oil to the skillet after every 2 crepes.

5. To serve, place 2 filled crepes onto each of 4 plates. Cut each crepe into 3 or 4 pieces and serve with the romaine and herbs. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 351 calories, 26 g protein, 48 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 857 mg sodium

TIP: To eat the rice pancake, cut it in 3 to 4 pieces and roll each piece in a romaine leaf with fresh herbs; dip in the sauce.

------

HOISIN BEEF BANH MI

1/4 cup distilled white vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup shredded cabbage

1 pound lean ground beef

3 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1/2 teaspoon sriracha (or to taste)

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/4 cup chopped scallions

4 (6-inch) lengths baguette, split horizontally

1/3 cup canola mayonnaise

1 cucumber, peeled and cut lengthwise into 4 slices

1/3 cup cilantro leaves

1/3 cup basil leaves

1. Combine the vinegar, sugar, salt and 1/2 cup water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Remove from heat and stir in the carrots and cabbage. Allow to stand while you make the filling.

2. Combine the beef, hoisin and sriracha in a bowl.

3. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the scallions and cook 1 minute. Add the beef and cook, breaking into crumbles with your spoon, until it is lightly browned and cooked through, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat.

4. Drain the cabbage-carrot mixture.

5. Spread the cut surfaces of the rolls with the mayonnaise. Place a cucumber slice, the beef, pickled cabbage and carrots, cilantro and basil leaves on each bottom half.. Close the sandwiches, cut across in half, and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 574 calories, 32 g protein, 68 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 19 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 1097 mg sodium

------

GRILLED SHRIMP SKEWERS WITH VIETNAMESE DIPPING SAUCE

3 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons fish sauce

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

1 small clove garlic, finely minced

1/2 small serrano chili, thinly sliced across

1 1/2 pounds large shrimp, peeled

1 tablespoon canola or peanut oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

1. Soak wooden skewers in water 20 to 40 minutes (depending on thickness).

2. Combine the sugar, fish sauce, lime juice and vinegar in a small bowl; stir in 2 tablespoons hot tap water until the sugar is dissolved. Stir in the garlic and serrano and set aside.

3. Toss the shrimp with oil; when thoroughly coated, season with the salt and pepper. Thread on the skewers.

4. Heat a well-seasoned grill pan over medium. Place the skewers on the pan in a single layer, working in batches if necessary. Grill the shrimp 2 minutes on each side until just cooked through.

5. Serve the skewers with the dipping sauce. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 205 calories, 24 g protein, 15 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 5 g fat, 0 saturated fat, 1369 mg sodium

Newsday
By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

In addition to Dinner Tonight, the cookbook based on her daily Newsday column, Ms. Perry has contributed recipes and text to nearly 20 other food and nutrition books. Her articles have been syndicated internationally in magazines and books, and her recipes have appeared on the Television Food Network and numerous television news segments.

Perry teaches cooking and food writing at the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, food writing at mediabistro.com, and is a guest lecturer at the culinary management graduate school at New York University. Her extensive involvement with the food industry ranges from writing and reporting about cooking and nutrition, chefs, restaurants, growers, producers and manufacturers; restaurant reviewing; menu consulting; consumer trend analysis; and volunteering to bring food and cooking/nutrition know-how to those in need. She is the recipient of numerous awards, including the Libby Hillman Award for Culinary Excellence and the Food Writers’ Symposium scholarship and the Association of Food Journalists Award for Best Food Essay for an ode to her mother and strawberry-frosted cupcakes.

