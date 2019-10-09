3 Simple winter squash recipes

ROAST BUTTERNUT SQUASH, APPLES AND ONIONS

1 2-pound butternut squash, peeled, halved and cut across in 1/2-inch slices

2 apples, about 1 pound, each cut in 8 wedges and seeded

1 large red onion, cut in 8 wedges

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Toss the squash, apples and onion wedges with the olive oil, honey, cumin, cinnamon, salt, and pepper.

3. Arrange the onion and squash in a single layer on the sheet pan and roast 15 minutes. Turn the vegetables over, add the apples to the pan and roast another 15 minutes, until the squash, onions and apples are fork tender. Makes 6 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 159 calories, 2 g protein, 31g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 5 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 297 mg sodium

------

WILD RICE AND SQUASH PILAF

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 cup wild and brown rice mix

1 (2-pound) butternut squash, peeled and cut in 1-inch cubes

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander

1/4 teaspoon ground cardamom

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon dried crumbled sage

1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

1/2 cup coarsely chopped pecans, toasted

1/2 cup dried cranberries

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees and coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and 1 3/4 cup water in a saucepan and bring to a boil. Add the rice, reduce the heat, cover and gently simmer until the liquid is absorbed, about 35 to 40 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl.

3. Meanwhile, toss the squash with 1 tablespoon of olive oil until evenly coated. Add 1/2 teaspoon of the salt, coriander, cardamom and cinnamon and toss thoroughly. Transfer to the sheet pan and bake until fork tender and lightly browned in spots, about 20 minutes.

4. Whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil, lemon juice, remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt, sage, and black pepper together; toss with the rice. Stir in the squash, pecans and cranberries. Serve warm or at room temperature. Makes 6 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 331 calories, 5 g protein, 50 g carbohydrates, 7 g fiber, 14 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 393 mg sodium

------

CLASSIC ROASTED ACORN SQUASH

2 medium acorn squash

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 tablespoon fresh thyme (or 1 teaspoon dried)

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat a baking sheet with cooking spray.

2. Cut the squashes in half lengthwise (from stem to bottom core). Scoop out the seeds and cut into wedges along the lengthwise grooves. Toss the wedges with the olive oil and salt; when the squash is thoroughly coated, add the sugar and thyme and again toss thoroughly.

3. Lay the wedges out in a single layer on the sheet pan. (Use two pans if needed to avoid crowding the squash.)

4. Bake 10 to 12 minutes, turn, and bake until the squash is fork tender and lightly browned, about another 10-12 minutes. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 160 calories, 2 g protein, 26 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 298 mg sodium