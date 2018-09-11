3 Simple recipes to break the Yom Kippur fast

APPLE CINNAMON BREAD PUDDING

4 large eggs

2 cups low-fat milk

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar, divided

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

14 ounces soft bread, such as challah, torn in 1-inch pieces (about 10 to 12 lightly packed cups)

2 large apples, peeled and cut in 1/2-inch dice

1 cup walnuts, chopped

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Coat a 3-quart or 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Beat the eggs in a large bowl. Stir in the milk, 3/4 cup of the sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Stir in the bread and let stand, stirring once or twice, for 10 minutes. Stir in the apples and walnuts and transfer to the prepared pan. Sprinkle with the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar and bake in the center of the oven for 35 to 40 minutes, until the top is partly crisped and slightly browned and the center is set.

3. Allow to cool slightly before serving. Makes 10 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 336 calories, 11 g protein, 49 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 13 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 175 mg sodium

------

CREAM CHEESE, TOMATO AND SMOKED SALMON FRITTATA

4 plum tomatoes, divided

12 large eggs

1/2 cup 1 percent milk

1 tablespoon fresh dill, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium red onion, chopped in small pieces (about 1 cup)

4 ounces Neufchâtel (light) cream cheese, cut or crumbled in bits

4 ounces smoked salmon, chopped in pea-sized pieces

1/2 cup thinly sliced scallions

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. Chop 2 of the tomatoes in 1/4-inch dice. Cut the remaining 2 tomatoes across in thin slices.

3. Whisk the eggs, milk and dill until the egg is uniform.

4. Heat the oil in a large cast iron or oven-safe nonstick skillet over medium. Add the onion and cook, stirring, 3 minutes until it just begins to soften. Add the chopped tomato and cook 1 minute. Stir in the egg mixture and cook, stirring occasionally, until it just starts to set, about 2 minutes. Stir in the salmon and scallions and cook, stirring occasionally in the first few minutes, until the eggs begin to set but are still wet on top, about 8 minutes. Layer the tomato slices on top.

5. Place the frittata in the oven and bake until the egg is cooked through, about 8 to 10 minutes. (A toothpick inserted in the center will come out with no egg, but may have cream cheese on it).

6. Allow the frittata to cool at least 5 minutes. The frittata may be served right from the pan or slid out onto a flat platter. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 198 calories, 15 g protein, 5 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 13 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 361 mg sodium

------

GRAPE KUGEL

1 pound egg noodles

5 eggs

3 cups low-fat cottage cheese

1 cup light sour cream

1/2 cup sugar plus 2 tablespoons

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground cardamom

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

2 cups seedless red or black grapes, halved

2 cups cornflakes, crushed

2 tablespoons butter, cut in bits

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a 13-by-9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Cook the noodles according to package directions in plenty of lightly salted boiling water; drain.

3. Meanwhile, whisk the eggs; add the cottage cheese, sour cream, 1/2 cup of the sugar, vanilla cinnamon, nutmeg and cardamom and stir to combine. Stir in the orange zest and grapes; toss with the noodles. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.

4. Crumble the cornflakes to 1/8-inch pieces; toss with the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar. Sprinkle evenly over the noodles and dot with the butter. Bake until the kugel is set and the edges are bubbly and golden brown, about 1 hour. Let stand at least 45 minutes before serving. Makes 10 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 417 calories, 20 g protein, 70 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 10 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 412 g sodium