3 Simple recipes to break the Yom Kippur fast

ORZO WITH BASIL, CAPERS AND FRESH MOZZARELLA

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 pints grape tomatoes

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

4 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon sugar

8 ounces orzo pasta (about 1 1/4 cups)

3/4 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons drained capers

1/2 cup basil, thinly sliced

8 ounces fresh mozzarella, cut in 1/2-inch pieces

1. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium high. Add the tomatoes and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the tomatoes begin to wilt, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the garlic, thyme, oregano, and sugar and cook until the vegetables are all fully softened, about another 3 minutes.

2. Add the orzo, salt and 5 cups water and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring often, until the pasta is al dente and the liquid thickened, about 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the capers, basil and mozzarella. Makes 8 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 241 calories, 10 g protein, 31 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 11 g fat, 5 g saturated fat 301 mg sodium

------

INDIVIDUAL DO-AHEAD SHAKSHUKAS

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 large red bell peppers, chopped

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

4 garlic cloves, sliced

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

2 teaspoons sugar

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1 cup crumbled feta cheese, about 4 ounces

6 large eggs

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1. Coat 6 ramekins with cooking spray.

2. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium. Add the bell pepper, onion, and garlic and cook, stirring occasionally, until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the paprika, cumin, coriander and cayenne pepper (if using) and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are very soft, about 16 to 18 minutes.

3. Add the tomatoes, sugar and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Bring to a simmer; reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 18 to 20 minutes. Stir in the feta cheese. Spoon the mixture into the ramekins: it should come no higher than to 3/4 inch below the rim of the ramekin to make room for the egg. (If you have extra sauce, use an additional ramekin and divide the sauce evenly among all.) You may prepare these up to this point up to a day ahead and store them covered in the refrigerator.

4. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Bring the ramekins to room temperature. Make shallow wells in the sauce and gently crack an egg into each, season with the remaining salt, and place all on a baking sheet. Bake until the whites are set and the yolks still runny, about 8 to 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and garnish with chopped cilantro. Makes 6 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 295 calories, 13 g protein, 18 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 20 g fat, 7 g saturated fat, 551 mg sodium

------

COCONUT RICE PUDDING

1 (14-ounce) can light coconut milk

2 1/4 cups coconut water

1/2 cup long-grain rice

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup sugar

1 cup 2-percent milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 tablespoons shelled pistachios, chopped

2 tablespoons sweetened coconut flakes, toasted

1. Combine the coconut milk, coconut water, rice and salt in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Immediately reduce the heat to medium low, cover and simmer 30 minutes. Stir in the sugar, milk and vanilla and gently simmer another 25 minutes, until thick and creamy.

2. Allow to cool and refrigerate for 1 to 3 days. Serve topped with chopped pistachios and toasted coconut. Makes 8 small servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 143 calories, 2 g protein, 25 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 5 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 72 mg sodium