3 Simple zucchini recipes

SKILLET ZUCCHINI ROSEMARY CAKE

1 1/4 pounds zucchini

3 large eggs

3/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

1 cup sugar

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped

3 cups all purpose flour

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup walnuts, chopped in 1/4-inch pieces

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat the interior of a 12-inch skillet with cooking spray. (Cast iron works well.)

2. Grate the zucchini on the large holes of a box grater. Squeeze out some of the moisture.

3. Whisk the eggs in a large bowl; add the oil, yogurt and sugar; mix thoroughly and stir in the zucchini and rosemary.

4. In a second bowl, combine the flour, salt, baking soda and baking powder. Use a rubber spatula to stir it into the wet mixture, but stir only until the ingredients are incorporated. (Overstirring will make the cake tough.) Add the walnuts.

5. Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and bake, rotating the pan once in the oven, until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out nearly dry, about 1 hour. Makes 16 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 288 calories, 5 g protein, 33 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 16 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 322 mg sodium

TIP: The cake may also be baked in 2 loaf pans or 2 smaller skillets. It freezes well.

------

ZUCCHINI AND CARROT NOODLES

1 (8-ounce) zucchini

3 medium carrots (about 8 ounces)

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1. Use a vegetable peeler to shave the zucchini and carrots into long thin strips. Toss with 1 tablespoon of the oil until well coated; stir in the oregano, thyme and salt.

2. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, 30 to 60 seconds until the garlic is no longer raw. Add the zucchini and carrots and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are crisp-tender, about 6 to 7 minutes. Stir in the red pepper flakes (if using) and top with the Parmesan. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 116 calories, 3 g protein, 9 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 8 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 429 mg sodium

------

ZUCCHINI CHIPS

1 1/2 pounds zucchini (about 3 medium)

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat 2 baking sheet pans with cooking spray.

2. Cut the zucchini across, on a slight diagonal, into very thin slices, about 1/8-inch. (You can do this with a knife, a mandolin or a v-slicer.)

3. Combine the zucchini in a large bowl with the oil; toss thoroughly until the zucchini is well coated. Add the salt and garlic powder and toss until it is evenly distributed. Arrange the slices in a single layer on the baking sheets.

4. Bake, turning every 10 minutes, for 25 minutes. Reduce the oven to 300 degrees and bake until the zucchini is crisp with golden markings, about 10 to 15 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 88 calories, 2 g protein, 5 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 304 mg sodium