3 Simple zucchini recipes

ZUCCHINI EGG "MUFFINS”

12 ounces zucchini

1 cup grape or cherry tomatoes, quartered

1 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

1/3 cup basil leaves, chopped

10 large eggs

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat a muffin pan with cooking spray.

2. Grate the zucchini on the large holes of a box grater and, working with a handful at a time, squeeze out the excess liquid. Transfer to a bowl and add the tomatoes, Cheddar, and basil; toss thoroughly.

3. Beat the eggs, salt and pepper with a whisk in the second bowl. Transfer to a 4-cup measuring cup (to make pouring easier).

4. Place an even amount of the vegetables in each muffin cup. Slowly pour a little egg in each one; allow the eggs to settle into the cups before going around and adding the remaining egg.

5. Bake until a toothpick inserted in the center will come out dry, about 28 minutes. Makes 12 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 67 calories, 6 g protein, 2 g carbohydrates, 0 fiber, 4 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 159 mg sodium

TIP: The zucchini egg muffins puff up when baked and immediately fall when they come out of the oven.

TRI-COLORED ZUCCHINI

12 ounces zucchini

2 teaspoons + 1 tablespoon olive oil, divided

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1. Cut the zucchini in half lengthwise, then across in irregular 1 1/2-inch chunks. Toss with 2 teaspoons of the olive oil; when evenly coated, toss with the salt and thyme.

2. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the zucchini in a single layer, taking care to be sure that a cut side (not skin side) faces down in the pan. Cook without moving the zucchini, until it is well browned on the underside, about 6 minutes. The top may still look undercooked, but in the time it takes to get to the table, it will be crisp-tender. Remove from the pan. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 64 calories, 1 g protein, 3 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 6 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 152 mg sodium

QUICK-PICKLED ZUCCHINI SALAD

Use on sandwiches or serve as a side dish/condiment.

1/2 cup seasoned rice vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 bay leaf

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion

1 8-ounce zucchini, cut in thin rounds

1. Combine the vinegar, sugar, salt and bay leaf in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar is dissolved.

2. Remove the pan from the heat and stir in the onion and zucchini. Let the vegetables stand, submerged, at room temperature for 30 minutes.

3. To serve, lift the vegetables out of the brine. Makes 6 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 64 calories, 1 g protein, 8 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 0 fat, 0 saturated fat, 322 mg sodium