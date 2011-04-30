Off the Wall: A big week for marathons

Off the Wall sees snakes everywhere.

MARATHONS Join Brady Barr to face snakes, crocs and other mean biters on "Dangerous Encounters" (Saturday, 7 a.m.-9 p.m., NatGeo Wild). Enjoy such anti-royal wedding runs as "My Big Redneck Wedding" (Saturday night 5-7, Sunday 11:30 p.m.-3 a.m., CMT) and "Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?" (Saturday 5 p.m.-Sunday 6 a.m., ID). Bounce around the run of "Stargate SG-1" (Tuesday 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Wednesday-Thursday 8 a.m.- 7 p.m., Friday 8 a.m.-6 p.m., Syfy).

HOLOCAUST REMEMBRANCE DAY Among the programs noting tomorrow's event: "Four Seasons Lodge" (Saturday night 8-9:30, WLIW/21) follows Holocaust survivors who've summered together in the Catskills for 25 years. "Irena Sendler: in the Name of Their Mothers" (tomorrow at 10 p.m., PBS/13) revisits young Polish women who rescued thousands of children from concentration camps. And "A Film Unfinished" (Tuesday at 10 p.m., PBS/13) explores the revealing outtakes of a Nazi film about "happy" Jews in the Warsaw ghetto, from "Independent Lens." More at pbs.org/independent lens.

HOLLYWOOD HISTORY Studio-era musicals with scores by George and Ira Gershwin fill Turner Classic Movies Saturday night: Gene Kelly's "An American in Paris" (Saturday night at 8), Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney in "Girl Crazy" (10:15 p.m.), the biopic "Rhapsody in Blue" (midnight), and the Astaire-Rogers musical "Shall We Dance" (2:30 a.m., all on TCM). Saturday night also has a rare broadcast airing of a post-studio powerhouse that shook up American cinema: 1967's "Bonnie & Clyde" (9, WNET/13), starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway. And, finally, a flashback to a day when a champion swimmer could become a star doing musical numbers in the studio pool: Esther Williams is TCM's star of the month on May Thursdays, starting with 1944's "Bathing Beauty" (Thursday at 8 p.m., TCM). For Williams' bio, full lineup, visit tcm.com.

SEASON FINALES It's over for "America's Next Great Restaurant" (Sunday at 8 p.m., NBC/4), "Undercover Boss" (tomorrow at 9 p.m., CBS/2), "Perfect Couples" (Thursday at 8:30 p.m., NBC/4), "30 Rock" (Thursday at 10 p.m., NBC/4), "Fringe" (Friday at 9 p.m., Fox/5), and permanently for "The Suite Life on Deck" (Friday at 8 p.m., Disney), which features the twins' high school graduation. All things Zack and Cody at disney.com/suitelife.

SERIES PREMIERES What would happen if Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck moved from their generic forest to our modern world? Find out in the 'burbs-set half-hour "The Looney Tunes Show" (Tuesday at 8 p.m., Cartoon). Why does Louisiana look like a boot on the map, and how come Long Island is part of New York State? Find out in "How the States Got Their Shapes" (Tuesday at 10 p.m., History), hosted by ex-"Daily Show" correspondent Brian Unger. Women are the owners and the customers in "Pawn Queens" (Thursday at 10 p.m., TLC), while Emeril Lagasse visits the country's iconic food establishments in "The Originals" (Thursday at 10:30 p.m., Cooking). More at cookingchanneltv.com.

COUNTDOWN TO DERBY Versus is helping Comcast corporate sibling NBC hype next weekend's Triple Crown start. This year's "Kentucky Derby Draw" (Wednesday at 5 p.m., Versus) airs live. In fact, there's Derby coverage Wednesday-Friday 4-6 p.m. on Versus. For a more reflective look at horse racing, try Oscar-winning director Paul Wagner's documentary "Thoroughbred" (Wednesday 10-11:30 p.m., PBS/13), exploring the sport from Kentucky to Dubai. Preview at ket.org/thoroughbred.