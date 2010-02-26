Off the Wall: Encore Westerns, best of Gene Autry

Off the Wall knows the world's wonder horse well.

MARATHON MANIA Action, romance, cowboy comedy - today, you can take your pick. "The Gene Autry Show" (started midnight this morning, runs through midnight Saturday, Encore Westerns) revives the '50s kid fave mixing songs, silliness, six-guns a-blazing, and trick-trained steed Champion. "Love Comes Softly" (Saturday at 9 a.m., Hallmark) is the first of eight consecutive titles in the female-driven "Love" pioneers saga, running through 3 a.m.; the first two star pre-"Grey's Anatomy" Katherine Heigl. Then Mark Valley's Fox bodyguard adventure "Human Target" (Saturday 2-8 p.m., FX) gets a catch-up cable run. Or watch anytime at fox.com/humantarget.

THIS WEEK'S PREMIERES "Re-imagined fairy tales" join the mix of Saturday Original Movies on Syfy, starting with a grittier take on "Beauty and the Beasts" (Saturday at 9 p.m., Syfy). Unscripted series start-ups include the celebrity car customizing half-hour "Unique Autosports: Miami" (Sunday at 10:30 p.m., Spike); little people Craig and Becky Hennon in "Our Little Life" (Monday at 8 p.m., TLC); and "Madman of the Sea" (Tuesday at 10 p.m., Animal Planet), with New Zealand "fish whisperer" Matt Watson. Scripted comedy "Players" (Tuesday at 10:30 p.m., Spike) takes place in a sports bar run by two mismatched brothers (Matt Walsh and Ian Roberts of Upright Citizens Brigade). Sneak peek at players.spike.com.

IT'S RARE DISEASE DAY! Who knew? Helping raise awareness of not-so-common conditions is "Disease Detectives" (Sunday at 8 p.m., Discovery Health), tracking a sort of real-life Dr. House as he investigates medical mysteries for the National Institutes for Health's Undiagnosed Disease Program. More at raredisease day.org, with preview at you tube.com/watch?v=Hil0ZY_cQzQ.

BAD TV Yes, it does seem limitless, but no, it's not impossible to winnow it down to the dumbest of the dumb. At least not for TV Guide Network, which spotlights "25 Biggest TV Blunders" (Sunday at 8 p.m., TVGN). Looking further back than Jay-at-10, we get stupid moves like Brian Dunkelman's "American Idol" exit, Roseanne's TV character winning the lottery, the contract contretemps of Suzanne Somers and Farrah Fawcett, all the way back to the 1950s quiz show scandals. Channel info at tvguide.com/channel.

SAMANTHA AND DARRIN Sitcom's single-name mixed-marriage sweethearts are back weekdays, starting with the 1964 pilot of "Bewitched" (Monday-Friday at 5 and 5:30 p.m., TV Land). And these early adventures with Elizabeth Montgomery and "original Darrin" Dick York still feel fresh. Re-meet the Stephenses at tvland.com/shows/

bewitched.

GOOD TO GOLF Big-time duffer Ray Romano works on his golf game as this season's celebrity pupil on "The Haney Project" (Monday at 9 p.m., Golf Channel). Then, the sport's bad boy works on himself. New docuseries "Being John Daly" (Tuesday at 9 p.m., Golf) goes behind the scenes with the former champion as he tries (again) to get his life back on track. Watch 'em work at thegolfchannel.com /golf-tv.

BOOMERS OR BUST What is it with the baby boomers? It's all about them, isn't it? Now the guy who wrote "The Greatest Generation" moves on to the next generation in "Tom Brokaw Reports: Boomer$!" (Thursday at 9 p.m., CNBC). Brokaw examines their move toward retirement, in an era where the world is changing even faster than theirs did. Details at boomers.cnbc.com.