Off the wall: Flash back to classics and forward to Christmas

Off the Wall is psyched for some vintage BANG! ZOOM! POW!

MANY MARATHONS It's a wacky morning with '60s campfest "Batman" (Saturday 8:15-11 a.m.; Sunday 9:45 a.m.- 12:30 p.m., IFC) and current fave "Hot in Cleveland" (Saturday 9 a.m.-1:15 p.m., TV Land). Revisit the Alaska bush docuseries "Life Below Zero" (Sunday noon-midnight, NatGeo) before its Tuesday 9 p.m. second-season start. Also encoring: "Moonshiners" (Tuesday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Discovery), leading in to new episodes. Catch up before the return of dramas "White Collar" (marathon Sunday 6 a.m.-Monday6 a.m., Cloo; new episodes Thursday at 9 p.m., USA) and "Covert Affairs" (marathon Saturday 6 a.m.-Sunday 6 a.m., Cloo; new Thursday at 10 p.m., USA). And there's a Season 1 encore of acclaimed thriller "The Returned" (Sunday noon-10 p.m., Sundance). Check in at sundance.tv/thereturned

CHRISTMASTIME IS HERE Already? You betcha. Sitcom holidays include Charlie Sheen's "Anger Management" (Saturday at 8:30 a.m., FX) and '90s fave "Saved by the Bell" (Monday 11 a.m.-noon, E!). There's a new unscripted yule from "Jean-Claude Van Damme: Behind Closed Doors" (Thursday night at midnight, Reelz). Both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are round-the-clock holiday stops now, with classic movie Christmases Thursday nights on HMM: Loretta Young in "The Bishop's Wife" (3:30 p.m.), Barbara Stanwyck in "Christmas in Connecticut" (6 p.m.) and Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire's "Holiday Inn" (8:30 p.m.). One more week till Alastair Sim's "A Christmas Carol"!

LOCAL BOY STRUMS GOOD Westbury native and guitar guru Joe Satriani salutes electric pioneer Les Paul on a new "Front and Center" (Saturday night at 11:10 on WLIW/21). Want more music? Hunter Hayes headlines the return of "Inside Fame" (Saturday night at 8, CMT). Robin Roberts welcomes more than a dozen acts for "Countdown to the CMA Awards: 15 Songs That Changed Country Music" (Monday at 10 p.m., ABC/7). And the latest VH1 RockDoc explores the impact of digital music sharing in "Downloaded" (Sunday at 10 p.m., VH1). Preview at downloadedthemovie.com

AWARDS ALERT Julia Louis-Dreyfus' comedy work is honored at this year's "BAFTA L.A. Britannia Awards" (Sunday at 9p.m., BBC America). Then it's the "48th Annual CMA Awards" (Wednesday 8-11 p.m., ABC/7), featuring Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban and other country stars. Nominees at abc.com/cmaawards

BIG EVENTS Hannah Storm helps host this year's "New York City Marathon" (Sunday at 9 a.m., WABC/7). Then Nik Wallenda goes live to 220 countries when he walks 50 stories above the Chicago River in "Skyscraper Live" (Sunday: countdown at 6 p.m., event at 7 p.m., Discovery). Behind-the-scenes videos at skyscraperlive.com

MOVIE MANIA Turner Classic Movies' November star of the month is many -- silent stars, representing the glorious art of purely visual filmmaking. This Monday spotlights 1920s female leads like Gloria Swanson, Louise Brooks and Lillian Gish, starting with Mary Pickford's "Poor Little Rich Girl" (8 p.m.) and Clara Bow's "It" (9:30 p.m., TCM). Road movies fill November Friday nights, starting with the film noir of "Detour" (8 p.m.) and continuing all night. Be sure to see Martin Sheen and Sissy Spacek in Terrence Malick's "Badlands" (12:30 a.m. Saturday, all on TCM). Dive deeper at tcm.com/this-month