3 Simple potato dishes

TIP The Smash Roasted Potatoes may be prepared one day in advance up to the point of roasting and then roasted just before serving.

Smash roasted potatoes

12 small (2-inch diameter) red and/or white potatoes (about 1 pound)

2 tablespoons olive oil

¼ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon dried crushed rosemary

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Cover potatoes in a saucepan with 1 inch of lightly salted water; bring to a boil and cook until fork-tender, about 8-10 minutes. Drain.

3. Working with one potato at a time, cover the potato with a paper or cloth towel and press down lightly in the center with the palm of your hand until the potato is about ½-inch thick. Use a spatula to transfer to the baking sheet pan and repeat with the remaining potatoes. (Little bits of the potato may break apart. Simply place them on the pan nestled against the potato.)

4. Brush the tops of the potatoes with the olive oil and sprinkle with the salt and rosemary and bake until the edges are browned and crisp, about 20 minutes. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 150 calories, 2 g protein, 21 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 7 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 152 mg sodium

_____

Spiced sweet potato fries

1 pound sweet potato, peeled and cut in ¼-inch thick "fries"

1 tablespoon canola oil

½ teaspoon ground coriander

¼ teaspoon ground cumin

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon cayenne

¼ teaspoon salt

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Coat a large baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Toss the potatoes with the oil until thoroughly coated. Combine the coriander, cumin, cinnamon, cayenne and salt in a small bowl and add to the sweet potatoes; toss thoroughly.

3. Spread the potatoes out in a single uncrowded layer. (If the potatoes are crowded, they won't crisp). Bake until lightly browned on the underside, about 12- 13 minutes. Flip the potatoes over and bake until crisp on the underside, about another 10 minutes. Season with additional salt if desired. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 130 calories, 2 g protein, 23 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 4 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 208 mg sodium

_____

Sweet potato, chickpea and egg hash skillet dinner

12 ounces sweet potato, peeled and cut in ½-inch pieces

1 15-ounce can low-sodium chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 ½ cups)

1 red bell pepper, cut in ½-inch pieces

1 green bell pepper, cut in ½-inch pieces

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon dried thyme

½ teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

5 ounces baby spinach

4 large eggs

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

2. Place the sweet potato in a single layer on a plate; sprinkle with 1 tablespoon water and microwave, turning once, until just fork tender, about 3 minutes.

3. Toss chickpeas, onion, bell peppers, paprika, thyme and salt together in a bowl.

4. Heat the olive oil in a large cast iron (or other ovenproof skillet) over medium high. Add the potatoes in a single layer and cook without moving until they are browned on the underside, 5 minutes. Stir in the chickpea mixture and cook, stirring occasionally, 5 minutes; add the spinach in batches. Cook until the onions are translucent and the vegetables lightly browned, another 5 minutes.

5. Make 4 shallow wells in the vegetable mixture; crack an egg in each and place the skillet in the oven. Cook until the egg is just set, about 5-7 minutes. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 318 calories, 13 g protein, 41 g carbohydrates, 10 g fiber, 12 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 503 mg sodium