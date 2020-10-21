Here is proof that a meal can look and taste luxurious — and be fast and simple enough to whip up on weeknight. Perhaps this meal has curative powers, too: sitting at the table, dining on this special something, can melt away those parts of the day that are best left behind.

The dish requires pomegranate molasses, which is not molasses at all. It is a syrup made throughout the Middle East by reducing tart-sweet pomegranate juice until it thickens. Most bottled pomegranate syrup you buy has added sugar to balance the natural tart flavor.

You can find pomegranate molasses in some grocery stores, and certainly in chains such as Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s. It is also available at Middle Eastern specialty markets, of course. But don’t buy it for just this one recipe. It keeps well in the refrigerator for months, and a little splash makes the basis for a wonderful salad dressing, it can be mixed with seltzer for a lovely drink; drizzled lightly on roasted vegetables; or added to yogurt-based dips.

For now, though, let’s use it to glaze a pork tenderloin. It will be on the table in less than half an hour, but tastes like it took so much more.

Pomegranate-Glazed Pork Tenderloin

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 1/4-pound pork tenderloin

1/4 cup plum or current preserves

2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the garlic powder, cumin, salt and pepper in a small bowl and sprinkle it evenly over the surface of the pork. Place the pork on the sheet pan and roast in the center of the oven until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the thickest part registers 140 degrees, about 20 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, combine the preserves, pomegranate molasses, honey and ground ginger. Brush the mixture over the pork and roast the pork 1 minute longer, until the glaze adheres. Allow the pork to rest 5 minutes before slicing.

Makes 4 servings.