By DIANE WERTS. Special to Newsday

'Roots' after 35 years, in Astoria

LeVar Burton in the original TV show, "Roots." Credit: ABC

'ROOTS' REVISITED The legendary 1977 miniseries "Roots" is recalled by cast members Ben Vereen, Louis Gossett Jr., LeVar Burton and Leslie Uggams at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at Astoria's Museum of the Moving Image. It's presented in collaboration with the PBS docuseries "Pioneers of Television," which explores the impact of "Roots" in a new episode Feb. 5 on WNET/13. Tickets at movingimage.us.

 

SIXTIES SOUNDS Art Garfunkel and Charles Grodin discuss their landmark "Songs of America" TV special after a rare screening Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at Manhattan's Paley Center for Media. The controversial 1969 documentary used the songs of Simon and Garfunkel in conjunction with Grodin's writing and news montages reflecting the cultural turbulence of the Vietnam War era. Info at paleycenter.org/events.

 

'SMASH' SNEAK PEEK Can't wait for Feb. 5's second-season return of the backstage Broadway drama "Smash"? NBC is offering the first hour via VOD/online (check with your TV provider), and also through Hulu, iTunes, Amazon, Xbox and even on some airline flights. Or visit nbc.com/smash.

