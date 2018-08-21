3 Simple sauce recipes

PESTO

The pesto may be used as a spread on grilled fish or in a sandwich, or more traditionally as a pasta sauce. Use about 1/2 cup of the pesto for 8 ounces of pasta.

2/3 cup whole blanched almonds

6 cups lightly packed fresh basil leaves

2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese (plus more for garnish, if desired)

1 clove garlic, peeled

3/4 teaspoon salt

2/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1. Place the almonds in a dry skillet over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until they become lightly golden and fragrant, about 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool.

2. Combine the almonds, basil, Parmesan, garlic and salt in a blender and pulse to form a paste. With the machine running, slowly add the oil and process until the mixture is an even paste, with no large pieces. Makes 2 cups (Serving size is 2 tablespoons).

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 132 calories, 3 g protein, 2 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 13 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 198 mg sodium

------

CHIMICHURRI

Perfect for grilled meats and shellfish — especially lobster and shrimp.

1 cup lightly packed parsley leaves

1 cup lightly packed cilantro leaves

1 cup lightly packed basil leaves

2 cloves garlic

3 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

Combine the parsley, cilantro, basil, garlic, vinegar, lemon juice and zest, coriander, cumin, salt and pepper in a blender and pulse until the mixture forms a paste. With the machine running, add the oil in a steady slow stream. Process until the mixture forms an even, thick sauce. Makes approximately 1 cup (serving size is 2 tablespoons).

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 126 calories, 0 protein, 1 g carbohydrate, 0 fiber, 14 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 294 mg sodium

------

ITALIAN SALSA VERDE

Anchovies and capers give this sauce depth of flavor, which makes it work well with meats, shellfish and poultry.

1/4 cup walnuts

1 1/2 cups lightly packed parsley leaves

1 cup basil lightly packed leaves

2 oil-packed anchovy fillets

1 clove garlic

1 tablespoon capers

2 tablespoons white-wine vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1. Place the walnuts in a dry skillet over medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, until they are lightly colored and fragrant, about 5 to 6 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool.

2. Combine the nuts, parsley, basil, anchovies, garlic, capers, vinegar and lemon juice in the blender and pulse until the mixture is fairly evenly blended. With the machine running, slowly add the olive oil. Puree until the sauce is fairly smooth and even. Makes about 3/4 cup (serving size is 2 tablespoons).

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 202 calories, 2 g protein, 2 g carbohydrates, 1 g fiber, 22 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 89 mg sodium