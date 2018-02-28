3 Simple seafood burger recipes

CAJUN SHRIMP BURGER

1 1⁄2 pounds peeled large shrimp, divided

1⁄4 cup finely chopped scallions

1⁄3 cup basil, chopped

1⁄2 rib celery, finely chopped (about 1⁄4 cup)

1 teaspoon Cajun seasoning

1⁄4 cup reduced-fat sour cream

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 tablespoon milk (or as needed)

1 tablespoon finely chopped shallots (or red onion)

2 teaspoons capers, chopped

1⁄2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1⁄4 teaspoon Tabasco

1 tablespoon canola oil

4 (2-ounce) whole-wheat hamburger buns, toasted

1 cup shredded iceberg lettuce

1. Place 6 of the shrimp in a food processor and puree; transfer to a bowl. Chop the remaining shrimp in 1⁄4-inch pieces and add to the bowl with the pureed shrimp. Add the scallions, basil, celery and Cajun seasoning; mix well. With lightly dampened hands, form into 4 patties: chill 20 minutes.

3. Combine the sour cream, milk, shallots, capers, smoked paprika and Tabasco. The mixture should be the consistency of thick salad dressing. (Thin with additional milk if needed.)

4. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the patties and cook 5 minutes, until the undersides are evenly browned. Turn and cook another 5 minutes, until the burgers are cooked through.

5. Place the bottom half of each bun on a serving plate and top with a burger, 1⁄4 cup of the lettuce and sauce and the top half of each bun. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 331 calories, 40 g protein, 25 g carbohydrates, 3 g fiber, 8 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 586 mg sodium

TIP: Cajun seasoning blend is sold with dried herbs and spices in the supermarket.

------

HOISIN SALMON BURGERS

1 large egg

1 pound skinless salmon, finely chopped

1⁄3 cup chopped scallion

1⁄3 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon lower-sodium soy sauce

2 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

1 1⁄2 teaspoons grated ginger

1 teaspoon lime zest

1 tablespoon sesame oil

2 Persian cucumbers, thinly sliced

4 sesame hamburger buns, split

2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

1. Crack the egg into a large bowl and beat it lightly with a fork. Add the salmon, scallion, panko, soy sauce, cilantro, ginger and lime zest and mix thoroughly with the fork. Divide the mixture in 4 even portions and form each into a 3 1⁄2-inch-wide patty. Use the back of a spoon to make a depression in the center of both the top and bottom of the patty.

2. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add the patties and cook until evenly and well browned, 4 to 5 minutes on each side.

3. Fan the cucumber slices over the bottom half of each hamburger bun and top with the patties. Spread the hoisin over the top of the patties, close the buns and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 362 calories, 31 g protein, 32 g carbohydrates, 2 g fiber, 12 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 559 mg sodium

------

VIETNAMESE TUNA BURGERS ON CABBAGE SLAW

2 tablespoons seasoned rice vinegar

3 teaspoon brown sugar, divided

2 tablespoons sesame oil, divided

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

4 cups shredded red and/or green cabbage

4 cups pre-shredded carrot and/or broccoli slaw

4 teaspoons fish sauce

4 teaspoons lower-sodium soy sauce

1 1⁄4 pounds tuna, finely chopped

1⁄3 cup cilantro, chopped

1⁄4 cup mint, chopped

1⁄2 cup chopped scallions

1⁄4 cup unseasoned breadcrumbs

1. Whisk the vinegar, 1 teaspoon of the brown sugar, 1 tablespoon of the sesame oil and salt in a medium bowl. Add the cabbage and carrot/broccoli slaw; toss thoroughly and allow to stand at room temperature while you make the burgers.

2. Combine the remaining 2 teaspoons sugar, fish sauce and soy sauce in a medium bowl. Add the tuna and toss thoroughly. Stir in the cilantro, mint, scallions and breadcrumbs. Divide the mixture into 4; form each into a 1-inch-thick patty.

3. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Gently place the patties in the pan and cook until the undersides are nicely browned, about 5 minutes. Turn and cook until the undersides are browned, another 4 to 5 minutes.

4. Serve with the slaw. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 359 calories, 38 g protein, 20 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 14 g fat, 3 g saturated fat, 1110 mg sodium