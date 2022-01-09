TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
Good Afternoon
Easy sweet pan chicken recipe with butternut squash

To make this aromatic, wholesome crowd-pleaser, simply season the chicken with spices and roast with butternut squash and red onion. (January 2022) Credit: Marge Perry

This dinner delivers that little bit of good news we could all use right now: a simple-to-make meal that packs a wallop of flavor — and still manages to be healthful.

You can use a whole cut-up chicken if you’ve got dark- and light-meat eaters, or use all breasts or thighs and drumsticks if you don’t. Either way it’s a crowd pleaser with no added sugar or fat. All the cook has to do is mix together a few dried spices, cut up an onion, and maybe cut up butternut squash — although chunks of fresh butternut squash are now available in most grocery stores.

Aromatic Chicken with Squash and Onions

2 teaspoons paprika

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 5-pound chicken, cut in 8 pieces (plus 2 wings)

4 cups 1-inch butternut squash chunks (about a 1 ½ pound squash)

1 red onion, cut in ½-inch wedges

Parsley for garnish if desired.

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the paprika, cumin, cinnamon, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Sprinkle on the chicken, patting it to help it adhere to the skin. Place the chicken on the sheet pan.

3. Place the squash and onions around the chicken and roast in the center of the oven, basting occasionally with pan juices after about 30 minutes. Roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the center of the thickest piece registers 165 degrees and the squash is fork-tender, about 40-45 minutes. MAKES 4 TO 6 SERVINGS

By Marge Perry

Marge Perry, Newsday's weekly 3 Simple columnist, also writes, broadcasts, teaches and speaks about cooking, food and nutrition. In her long-standing capacity as a Newsday columnist, Contributing Editor for Cooking Light, author of the blog A Sweet and Savory Life, restaurant critic, recent columnist for several leading magazines (Better Homes & Gardens, Prevention); regular contributor to many magazines, (including Self, More, Coastal Living, and Relish) and frequent guest on television and radio, Perry is an accessible and authoritative guide for anyone who cooks, eats and travels.

