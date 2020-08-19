These incredibly tasty tacos take about 10 minutes of prep time and another 8 minutes or so to cook. (Less if you use two pans, but then there’s more to wash, and who wants to deal with that?). A dinner that tastes this good—that has such a satisfying array of flavors and textures—seems like it should take much longer. This is one of those keepers that gives you a whole lot of bang for your time buck.

Your prep— dicing mango, avocado, tomato, and onion and chopping cilantro—will go faster when you use a chef’s knife (with an 8-inch or longer blade) rather than a small paring knife. (If the idea of using a large knife worries you, invest time in an on-line class or watching YouTube videos to learn how. Again—the pay-off is so worth it.)

Be sure to wash all fruits and vegetables—even when you don’t consume the skin. That’s because any bacteria that is on the surface gets dragged onto the flesh by your knife. Think about the countless hands that have touched your lime or avocado, and you will be highly motivated to spend the few seconds it takes to rinse them under running water.

All the elements for these tacos can be prepared ahead, but assemble them just before serving. Or, actually-- save yourself even more time and let your diners have the fun of assembly. Your work here is done.

Shrimp Tacos with Mango-Avocado Salsa and Lettuce Slaw

1 large mango, diced

1 ripe avocado, diced

1 plum tomato, diced

3 tablespoons diced white onion

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1 large head Boston lettuce, shredded, about 5 cups

1/3 cup shredded carrots

1 1/2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 1/2 pounds peeled and deveined shrimp, 20-25 per pound

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

8 (7-inch) flour tortillas

1. Make the salsa: combine the mango, avocado, tomato, onion, cilantro, lime juice, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a bowl.

2. Make the slaw: combine the lettuce, carrots, mayonnaise, vinegar, sugar, and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt in a bowl.

3. Heat the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add half of the shrimp and cook, turning once, until cooked through, 1 1/2-2 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining shrimp.

4. Warm the tortillas. Fill with slaw, top with shrimp and salsa.