3 Simple squash recipes

ROASTED KABOCHA, BRUSSELS SPROUTS AND RED ONION

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons grated orange zest

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (3 1/2-pound) kabocha squash, peeled and cut into 1-inch chunks

1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved

1 large red onion, quartered and cut into 1-inch pieces (about 1 1/2 cups)

1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Combine the oil, honey, zest, thyme, salt and pepper in a large bowl; add the squash, Brussels sprouts and onion and toss well to coat. Arrange the vegetables on the sheet pan in a single layer.

3. Roast the vegetables, stirring occasionally, until tender and lightly browned in spots, about 22 to 25 minutes. Makes 8 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 152 calories, 5 g protein, 29 g carbohydrates, 5 g fiber, 4 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 306 mg sodium

------

QUINOA-STUFFED ACORN SQUASH

2 acorn squash (each about 1 1/2 pounds), halved and seeds removed

3/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/2 cup quinoa, rinsed

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small bell pepper, finely diced (about 3/4 cup)

1/2 medium onion, finely diced (about 1/2 cup)

3 cups baby spinach

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese, divided

1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Coat a baking sheet pan with cooking spray.

2. Season the squash with 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and place cut sides down on the sheet pan. Roast until fork tender, about 30 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, cook the quinoa according to package directions.

4. Heat the oil large in a nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the peppers and onions and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Add the spinach; cook until just wilted. Add the quinoa, vinegar, remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and black pepper and cook 1 minute. Remove from the heat and stir in half the feta. Spoon the quinoa into the squash and top with the remaining feta. Makes 4 servings.

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 295 calories, 9 g protein, 48 g carbohydrates, 7 g fiber, 9 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 653 mg sodium

------

LEMON, ROSEMARY AND WALNUT SPAGHETTI SQUASH

1 (2-pound) spaghetti squash

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped (about 1 cup)

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon chopped fresh rosemary

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1. Microwave the spaghetti squash: Cut the squash in half lengthwise and discard the seeds. Place the halves cut sides down in a microwavable baking dish and add about an inch of water. Microwave until the squash is fork tender, about 5 minutes on high for a high-powered microwave. Transfer the squash, cut sides up, to a work surface and allow to cool slightly.

2. Meanwhile, toast the walnuts in a dry skillet until they just become fragrant and lightly colored, about 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

3. Heat the oil in the skillet over medium high; add the onion and garlic and cook, stirring often, until the onion is softened, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the rosemary and butter and cook until the butter is melted; stir in the lemon zest.

4. Scrape the strands from the squash using a fork. Add them to the skillet and toss well. Stir in the walnuts, salt, pepper and cheese and remove from the heat. Makes 4 servings

Nutritional analysis for each serving: 268 calories, 6 g protein, 19 g carbohydrates, 4 g fiber, 21 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 273 mg sodium