This is a recipe even non-cooks can make for their mothers. It’s just that it is so simple — and delicious — that it is ideally suited for those who want to do something special for the woman who has cooked you oh-so-many dinners (perhaps especially this past year).

One key to its ease is that we use frozen fruit. But fear not — that in no way detracts from the inherently wonderful flavors of the strawberries and rhubarb — they are flash frozen when ripe, so they are bursting with flavor. The topping requires nothing more than squishing butter, sugar, oats and flour in your fingertips. Seriously, you’ve got this … and mom will be wowed.

Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

We’re guessing Mom won’t mind if you serve vanilla ice cream on top.

Filling:

2 pounds frozen unsweetened strawberries, thawed

1 pound frozen sliced rhubarb, thawed

1 1/4 cups sugar

2 tablespoons + 1 teaspoon cornstarch

2 teaspoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Topping:

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup light brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 stick butter, cut in small bits

1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Coat the inside of a 9 x 13 glass baking dish with cooking spray.

2. Make the filling: combine the strawberries, rhubarb, sugar, cornstarch, lemon juice and vanilla in a large bowl and toss until it is well combined. Transfer to the baking dish.

3. Make the topping: Combine the flour, sugar, cinnamon and salt in a bowl. Add the butter and work it in your fingertips until there are no more big lumps. The mixture should feel like wet sand. Add the oats and mix with your hands or a spoon until they are fully incorporated. Sprinkle the topping over the fruit and bake until the edges are bubbly and the top is golden, about 45 — 50 minutes. Allow it to cool 10 minutes before serving.

Serves 6 to 8