There are a lot of adequate-to-awful bean burgers out there. I know, because I’ve made a whole lot of them. I’ve tried the ones that are a ton of work, and those that are fast and easy. But there are few that had that crave-worthy flavor and just the right texture that I’d make twice.

I am happy to say I have finally found it: a lentil burger easy — and delicious — enough to make time and time again. As it happens, these also freeze quite nicely, which is why this recipe makes 8 rather than 4 patties. (By all means, cut the recipe in half if you prefer.)

I choose to top this one with basil aioli — which is a fancy way of saying I puréed a bunch of basil, a garlic clove, a squeeze of lime and some mayo and spooned it over each burger. Heat-seekers might want to go pink: add sriracha to the mayo instead.

Lentil Sweet Potato Burger

1 large (1 pound) sweet potato, peeled and cut in chunks

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 pound mushrooms, finely chopped

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 medium onion, finely chopped (about 1 cup)

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 (15-ounce) cans lentils, drained and rinsed

1/2 cup panko breadcrumbs

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon tomato paste

3/4 teaspoon ancho chili powder

1/2 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon lime zest

1. Cover potato chunks with water in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Cook until fork tender, about 15 — 16 minutes. Alternatively, place chunks in the microwave, cover loosely with a damp cloth and microwave until tender. Mash the chunks with a fork.

2. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high; add the mushrooms and 1/4 teaspoon of the salt and cook until they release their liquid, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the onion and garlic and cook until the mushrooms are nicely browned, about 8 to 10 minutes.

3. Combine the mushroom mixture in a bowl with the mashed sweet potato, lentils, breadcrumbs, egg, tomato paste, ancho chili powder, cumin, remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt and the lime zest. Wet your hands and form into 8 patties, making each about 1-inch thick.

4. Wipe out the skillet and add 2 tablespoons olive oil; heat over medium. Add four patties and cook 4 to 5 minutes, until browned on the underside. Carefully flip the patties over and cook another 4 to 5 minutes; transfer to a plate. Add the last 1 tablespoon oil to the skillet and repeat with the remaining patties.

Makes 8 servings