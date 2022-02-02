Why you should make swordfish for dinner tonight

It seems that swordfish has fallen out of favor with home cooks. For a long time, we were told it was nearly extinct and we shouldn’t eat it. That is no longer the case, and it is time to reacquaint ourselves with making and eating this delicious, mild, steak-like fish. Here are four good reasons to pick up swordfish for dinner tonight.

1. Swordfish has a steak-like texture that engages folks who tend to not eat fish. Similarly, its mild flavor is widely appealing.

2. Like steak, swordfish is very simple to make: simply grill or sear it in a pan for a few minutes on each side and it is ready to eat.

3. Swordfish is really, really good for you. It is high in healthy omega fatty acids, low in calories and high in protein. It is a good source of many other nutrients as well, including selenium, niacin, and vitamins D and B12.

4. It is a smart, sustainable seafood choice. Swordfish was once on the brink: it was overfished and in danger of simply dying out. Thanks to a number of actions taken by the government to manage the way swordfish was caught, the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) now states that the stock is fully rebuilt.

How to choose swordfish

Choose swordfish steaks that are about 1-inch thick. Thinner pieces are too easily overcooked, which makes it unpleasantly dry. But you don’t want to undercook it either — swordfish should be cooked until it is barely pink in the center. (By the time it gets to your plate, it will no longer be pink.) Cooked over a medium high flame, it takes between 3 and 4 minutes per side to get perfectly cooked, tender, juicy swordfish. This dinner can be on the table in less than 15 minutes.

Swordfish with Orange-Basil-Caper Sauce

4 (1-inch) thick swordfish steaks (each about 6-7 ounces)

½ + ¼ teaspoon salt, divided

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon orange zest

3 tablespoons fresh orange juice

2 tablespoons drained capers

2 tablespoons chopped basil, divided

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1. Season the fish with ½ teaspoon of the salt and the pepper.

2. Combine the lemon juice, orange zest and juice, capers, 1 tablespoon of the basil, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a small bowl. In a slow steady stream, whisk in 3 tablespoons of the olive oil. Set aside.

3. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large nonstick skillet, or rub it over the surface of a grill pan. Heat the pan or grill to medium high. Add the swordfish and cook it without moving for 3 to 4 minutes, until the underside is golden brown, and the fish readily lifts from the surface. Turn it over and cook another 3-4 minutes, until the center is barely pink. Transfer to plates and serve topped with the sauce. Sprinkle with the remaining basil and serve immediately. Makes 4 servings.