TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
LifestyleColumnists
By AMY DICKINSON

Teen better on her own than with divorcing parents

Print

DEAR AMY: I moved out five months ago (at the age of 19) during my parents' lengthy, emotionally challenging divorce. They have admitted to taking their frustrations out on me. When I left, they were furious and offended. They accused me of walking out on the family, and constantly reminded me that I ruined my opportunity to succeed in life. I have done better on my own than I expected and it has made me a mature, independent young adult. My parents are texting/calling me every day. They beg me to come over for regular visits. This would be tolerable except they remain bitter and pessimistic. They corner me and interrogate me on how much money I have, how I'm doing in school and how many times a week my boyfriend sleeps over. They pressure me to move back home. I have a job, a car and I go to university and pay my bills on time. Amy, I'm not going to let them continue to use me as a punching bag for their emotional troubles. How can we have a relationship?

-- Ramen Girl

DEAR RAMEN: The answer to how you can have a relationship with your folks is . . . very carefully. Basically, you will have to teach them how to treat you. If their negativity and emotional demands are too much for you, you should limit the amount of time you spend with them, and every time you visit you should make sure you have an escape hatch.

If you have siblings, try to be a presence in their lives, but you are not responsible for your parents.


DEAR AMY: "Not the Perfect Wife" complained that her husband "wouldn't let her" call a plumber to fix a persistently leaking faucet. "Wouldn't let her" call a plumber? What's that about?

-- Wondering

DEAR WONDERING: Many readers picked up on this. But I think this husband was passively controlling his wife through making promises: "Don't call a plumber because I'll get to it."

By AMY DICKINSON

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Lifestyle

Dog owners/handlers Victor Helu, 60, of Bohemia, left, What it takes to be an LI dog in Westminster
Steak au poivre with cracked pepper, cognac, mustard Decades-old bistro opens new location in Port Washington
Racers prepare to go on the track at 14 ways to whisk away the winter blues on LI
Babylon's first Winterfest will feature a free ice Babylon to host first Winterfest with free skating, s'mores
Plaza Theatrical Productions is putting on performances of Staycation ideas for kids during winter break
Corey Ellis, owner of Mista's Takeout in Roosevelt. This LIer is creating food you never knew you needed
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search