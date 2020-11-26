Turkeys only come so small and most of us have a whole lot of Thanksgiving leftovers. First comes turkey sandwiches, but then what?

Large slices or pieces of turkey will get dry when thawed and reheated. You are better off cutting the meat off the carcass and dicing it before freezing. Use it in dishes where it is in lots of liquid or sauce. Leftover turkey is great in casseroles, of course, and you can mince it more finely and add it to tomato sauce to make a turkey Bolognese.

Make the pot pie below on Friday if you still feel like cooking, or later on with the meat you’ve frozen. It is also worth noting that the recipe for the tasty, flaky biscuit topping can be used on its own.

Turkey and Sweet Potato Pot Pie

12 ounces sweet potato, peeled and diced

1/2 cup diced carrot

1 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

Best Bets Get the scoop on events, nightlife, day trips, family fun and things to do on Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

1/2 a medium onion, diced (about 1/2 cup)

1/2 cup diced celery

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

1/3 cup white wine

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 1/2 cups low sodium chicken broth

2 cups diced turkey

1/2 cup frozen peas

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Biscuits:

3/4 cup+ 2 tablespoons flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons cold unsalted butter, cut in bits

1/2 cup buttermilk

1 egg yolk, lightly beaten

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Coat a sheet pan with cooking spray. Toss the sweet potato and carrots with the olive oil and spread on the sheet pan. Roast until tender, about 15 minutes.

2. Melt the butter in a large skillet over medium high. Add the onion, celery and thyme and cook until somewhat softened, about 3 — 4 minutes. Add the wine and bring to a boil; cook until it is evaporated. Sprinkle the flour over the vegetables and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Slowly stir in the broth and cook until thickened, 1 — 2 minutes. Transfer to a 2-quart baking dish and stir in the turkey, peas, roasted sweet potatoes and carrots.

3. Make the biscuits: Combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt in a bowl. Add the butter and cut it in with two butter knives or a pastry blender until it is in coarse crumbs. Stir in the buttermilk only until the flour is evenly moistened, then knead it just enough to bring the dough together, about 2 or 3 times. Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and roll it to 1/4 inch thickness. Use a 2 3/4-inch biscuit cutter to form 10 biscuits. Place them on top of the filling and brush with the egg yolk.

4. Bake until the filling is bubbly and the biscuits golden, about 18 — 20 minutes.